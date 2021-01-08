Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 87.5 million, while the death toll is over 1.89 million and the number of recovered patients is 48.8 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 21.3 cases and over 362,000 fatalities.

German pharmaceutical firms Bayer and CureVac have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the development and production of a domestic COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said in twin statements.

Israel has received the first batch of US pharma company Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported.

Egyptian health minister's assistant Mohamed Hassani Thursday said that Egypt will soon start the clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper reported.

Spain will receive the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical company Moderna in 7-10 days, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

South Africa will receive 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine manufacturer by the end of February, the country's health ministry said.

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,541 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 24,217 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said.

The new UK coronavirus strain has been detected in patients and staff at the district hospital of the central Latvian town of Ogre, hospital head Dainis Sirovs said.

The Czech Republic has confirmed 17,668 new daily COVID-19 cases, hitting the second successive record, the health ministry said.

Japan has registered the record daily increase of COVID-19 patients by 7,490, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The UK strain of COVID-19 has been detected in 22 European countries, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said.

Approximately 4,000 financial services firms in the United Kingdom could go under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

The global demand for passenger flights has decreased by 70.3 percent this past November, compared to November 2019, due to the coronavirus-related measures implemented by countries, the International Air Transport Association said.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins appointed Defense Minister Artis Pabriks as the acting health minister in place of Ilze Vinkele, dismissed for not preparing a plan for COVID-19 vaccination.

Finland has extended its restrictions on entry from various countries, including Russia, until February 9, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the country's interior ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared the second state of emergency that will stay in force until February 7 in the Japanese prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama due to a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Starting January 15, Estonia will require a negative test for COVID-19 from people entering the country, which is to be done no later than 72 hours before arrival, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

Turkmenistan has extended its ban on entry from abroad, except for emergencies, to January 20, the Orient news agency reported.

Argentinian Prime Minister Santiago Cafiero said that the country will impose a curfew to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.