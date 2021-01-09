Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 88.3 million, while the death toll is over 1.9 million and the number of recovered patients is 49.2 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 21.6 million cases and over 366,000 fatalities.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, declared a ban on the import of coronavirus vaccines from the United Kingdom and the United States during a broadcast speech.

The European Commission has renewed a contract with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase an additional 300 million doses of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease, President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The amount of coronavirus vaccine doses contracted by the European Union so far is enough to cover 380 million people, or 80 percent of the population, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Hungary continues to negotiate coronavirus vaccine supplies with Russia, China and Israel due to EU-led procurement being too slow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The EU's European Medicines Agency expects AstraZeneca to forward paperwork for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine on EU territory next week.

The UK drug regulator approved the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus, making it the third shot to receive official authorization since December.

The French national authority for health, HAS, gave the green light to the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus in people aged 18 and over.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has asked the European Commission chief to help the country get first COVID-19 vaccines earlier than March, his spokeswoman said.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The Brazilian government will acquire 100 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac in 2021, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said, specifying that the vaccine will be produced by Brazil's Butantan Institute.

Paraguayan laboratory Guayaki has applied to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the National Health Monitoring Directorate's chief told Radio 1000 on Friday, noting that the watchdog needed additional documents to consider the application.

Mexico is not ruling out procuring Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, national media reported, citing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The chief of the World Health Organization slammed high-income countries on Friday for scooping up COVID-19 vaccines and called for their equitable distribution.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects to receive the full data from Russia's Gamaleya Institute on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within the month so as to publish full recommendations for countries and organizations, Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao.

The global rollout of coronavirus vaccines is unlikely to have a tangible impact on the daily infection figures for some time, the World Health Organization's Executive Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan said Friday.

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,652 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to the 23,541 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said.

Japan has confirmed at least 7,882 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Germany has registered 1,188 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute reported.

The number of people who lost their lives to COVID-19 in the United States in a single day exceeds 4,000 for the first time, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The United Kingdom registered record increases in the number of COVID-19 deaths and new cases on Friday, according to official information. Just over 68,000 new cases of infection take the total to just under three million cases in total in the country while 1,325 deaths render the coronavirus toll just short of 80,000 casualties.

The leaders of the European Union will discuss coordination on the anti-coronavirus measures at a videoconference on January 21, Barend Leyts, the spokesperson for the European Council President Charles Michel, said.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the UK capital due to the rapid increase in the number of people being admitted to the city's hospitals and the risk of the National Health Service being overwhelmed over the next two weeks.

The Swedish parliament passed a temporary law and legislative amendments to empower the government to close businesses and ban public activities should the COVID-19 dynamic necessitate this.

The governors of the Japanese prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo said Friday they were planning to ask the central government to impose a state of emergency over growing cases of COVID-19.

Greece has increased its quarantine for international flight passengers from three days to seven, the country's civil aviation authority said.

Germany has introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests for arrivals from Ireland that should be done within 48 hours before a departure, the country's transport ministry said.

India's capital of Delhi has tightened its quarantine for arrivals from the United Kingdom, imposing mandatory COVID-19 tests on arrival, isolating those tested positive, and keeping those tested negative in seven-day quarantine followed by seven days of home quarantine, the city government said.