Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has surpassed 89.1 million, while the COVID-19-related death toll is over 1.9 million and the number of recovered patients amounts to more than 49.5 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 21,901,084 cases and 369,278 fatalities.

The Philippine food and Drug Administration has received a license request for the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the regulator said.

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has given a go-ahead to phase 3 trials for the German CureVac COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard has said.

The Bolivian authorities expect to receive the first batch of 6,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the third week of January, presidential spokesman Jorge Richter told Sputnik.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to help the nation to accelerate the shipment of 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced in India, media reported.

Brazilian Vice President Antonio Hamilton Mourao has been discharged from a hospital after recovering from a new strain of COVID-19, the country's Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.

Chinese nationals will receive COVID-19 shots free of charge, and everyone will have access to them once risk groups get vaccinated, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said on Saturday.

All health workers in Latvia will be able to receive a vaccine shot against COVID-19 starting from Monday, Health Minister Daniels Pavluts told reporters on Saturday.

More than 10,000 people in Estonia have received their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the country's Ministry of Social Affairs said Saturday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday that over 500,000 nationals had already received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Russia has registered 23,309 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,652 the day before, taking the tally to 3,379,103, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom has exceeded 80,000, while the number of those infected with the disease amounts to over 3 million, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

The number of registered coronavirus cases in Brazil has topped 8 million, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that the COVID-19 death toll amounts to 201,460, a rise by 962 in the past day.

Japan has confirmed 281,072 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Friday, the country registered 7,882 new COVID-19 cases.

Saudi Arabia will keep its borders shut for international travel amid the global spread of a new coronavirus variant until March 31, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing the interior ministry.

The authorities of two Chinese cities located in the Hebei province have called on citizens not to leave their houses for a week in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 following a new outbreak of the disease.

The Japanese prefectures of Miyazaki and Gifu on Saturday independently imposed a state of emergency due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases, while another three prefectures ” Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo ” called upon the country's government to introduce a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Iran has developed a four-phased strategy of the nationwide vaccination against COVID-19, with frontline medical workers and disabled people being among the first to get a domestic vaccine when it would be produced, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.

India will begin the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 16, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage, the government said on Saturday.