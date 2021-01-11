Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases is now just under 90 million, while the COVID-19-related death toll is over 1.93 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 22.2 million cases and 373,331 fatalities.

Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) on Sunday confirmed it had found a new strain of the coronavirus among four individuals arriving from Brazil. The new strain showed similarities to the variant detected in the UK and South Africa but there is no evidence that it is more transmissible or likelier to cause serious symptoms, news agency Kyodo reported, citing institute chief Takaji Wakita.

Russia detected its first case of the UK strain of coronavirus in a Russian national returning from the country, chief of consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said Sunday.

The United Kingdom has raised $1 billion from global donors to fund vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 in developing countries, the UK Foreign Office said Sunday.

More than 200,000 citizens in Poland have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The first round of World Health Organization consultations on granting Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V authorization for emergency use will take place in the latter third of January, Heath Ministry Advisor Sergey Glagolev said.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Saturday that Serbia was expecting another shipment of 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines as well as agreements in place with China's Sinopharm to preliminarily cover 4 million Serbs with 8 million doses.

Health Ministry State Secretary Mirsad Djerelek, meanwhile, said the country was on the verge of completing the first phase of vaccinating around 720,000 people using both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Sputnik V vaccines.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 3 million on Sunday, according to the African Union's health agency. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard shows that the continent has logged 3,021,769 cases since the start of the pandemic. Over 2.4 million coronavirus patients have recovered and more than 72,000 have died.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Germany has exceeded 40,000, the Robert Koch Institute said. According to the institute, the death toll has increased in the last 24 hours by 465 to 40,343 people. The country is also on track to cross the two million cases threshold in the coming week.

Several thousand people have taken to the streets of the Czech capital Prague on Sunday to protest coronavirus measures ahead of a possible tightening of rules, tv broadcasters have reported.

The Czech government is set to convene Monday to consider imposing further measures as the proliferation of the coronavirus continues to batter the country's health care system.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that his government was mulling expanding the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.