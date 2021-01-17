Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The global tally of the coronavirus infection cases has exceeded 94.1 million, while the death toll is over 2 million and the number of recovered patients is over 51.8 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of people infected globally is 94,166,923 including 2,015,630 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 23,603,673 and 393,264 fatalities.

US President-elect Joe Biden revealed his plan to set up 100 federally-supported coronavirus vaccination centers during the first month in office.

An Aerolineas Argentinas plane carrying an additional 300,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine landed in Buenos Aires.

Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies have developed a plan to scale-up the production of the vaccine against COVID-19 amid reports on reduction in vaccine deliveries to some EU countries, the companies said.

Serbia expects to receive an additional 250,000 doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V on January 19, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The first stage of India's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease will take up to six months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic personally met in Belgrade a plane with the first 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine, praising effectiveness of bilateral deals with manufacturers and lamenting the absence of shipments via the international COVAX Facility.

The Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica has asked the national Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) to allow the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, media reported.

Mexico has registered 21,366 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

Guinean President Alpha Conde, 82, has taken a shot of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the West African nation's RTG broadcaster showed.

As many as 1,048,160 people in Germany have already received a vaccine from COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said.

The delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Bahrain, scheduled for January, has been delayed due to the peculiarities of the production process and deliveries from the side of the manufacturer, Bahrain News Agency reported on Saturday, citing the Health Ministry.

Belarus will begin vaccinating its medical workers who are at risk with the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, the country's health ministry said.

Russia has registered 24,092 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,715 the day before, taking the tally to 3,544,623, the coronavirus response center said.

India has confirmed 15,158 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 10,542,841, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Denmark has registered 256 cases of mutant coronavirus infection originally found in the UK, with nearly 50 cases recorded over the past three days, the Danish Health Ministry said

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the origin of the coronavirus may be linked to the activities of the Chinese laboratories in the city of Wuhan.

The Salisbury Cathedral in the United Kingdom's county of Wiltshire has been turned into a vaccination center, according to the cathedral's Twitter account.

The number of suicides in Japan was going down during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but spiked by 16 percent during the second wave, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Norwegian authorities have decided to introduce obligatory testing for coronavirus infection for all arrivals starting from Monday, the government announced.

Some 10,000 people are taking part in an anti-lockdown protest in Vienna on Saturday, police spokesman Markus Dittrich told Sputnik.

Russia will resume air traffic with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar starting January 27, the country's response center against COVID-19 said Saturday.

South Korea on Saturday extended it's current social distancing regulations for another two weeks, but softened a number of restrictions, allowing people to visit cafes and gyms, the country's response center said.

China's northern province of Hebei has recommended residents of its cities of Shijiazhuang and Nangong to remain at home until January 19 due to an outbreak of COVID-19, Vice Governor Xu Jianpei said.