Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.1 million, over 98.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 25 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 418,000 fatalities.

Germany will become the first EU country to use antibody cocktails to treat COVID-19 patients likely similar to the one used to treat former US President Donald Trump, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in an interview published Sunday. Although the minister did not specify the manufacturer or country of origin, the publication said it understood that it was the same treatment given to Trump when he became infected in October.

Egypt plans to register three coronavirus vaccines, including a Russian one, in the coming days, Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Sunday. According to the minister, the authorities have signed contracts for the delivery of 100 million doses of various vaccines.

The European Union will make COVID-19 vaccine producers live up to their contractual obligations, European Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday, after Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced supply cuts. He dodged the question about whether the pharma companies could expect EU sanctions.

Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the Russian-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease, Sputnik V, according to the Dawn newspaper. Domestic company AGP was allowed to import and distribute the Russian vaccine.

A person has died in California within hours after getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. The individual in question tested positive for COVID-19 in late December. It is unclear which coronavirus vaccine was administered to the patient.

The Ecuadorian medical regulator has approved the use of the vaccine against coronavirus developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The United States registered nearly 170,000 new coronavirus cases and nearly 3,300 coronavirus-related fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Later in the day, the total surpassed the watershed of 25 million cases.

Russia registered 21,127 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,921 the day before, taking the tally to 3,719,400. The response center reported 491 coronavirus fatalities, down from 559 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 69,462.

Hong Kong plans to lift a lockdown that was imposed on one of its most densely populated districts on Monday, provided "everything goes smoothly," Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said. The official also addressed overcrowding and its impact on the growth in the number of new cases, calling for increased urban redevelopment efforts.

Six Israeli pregnant women are in critical condition with the mutant strain of COVID-19, the country's health ministry said on Saturday. The ministry recommended pregnant women in the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine that is available to all of them.

New Zealand recorded its first community case of COVID-19 transmission in over two months after a woman tested positive weeks after leaving managed isolation.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that while it appears as though the national lockdown is working, the COVID-19 incidence rate remains much too high to consider easing restrictions.

President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday called on Serbian nationals to avoid panic over a new UK strain of COVID-19 after a Serbian woman was confirmed to have the infection upon arrival from London.

Oman extended the closure of land borders for one more week, until February 1, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the circumstances of the pandemic decided to keep the country's land borders closed for one more week, until February 1.

Dutch police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in the cities of Amsterdam and Eindhoven, local media said Sunday. Protesters threw firecrackers at officers, while police responded with water cannons, tear gas and batons, according to NL Times. Dozens of people were detained.