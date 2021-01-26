Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.135 million, over 99.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 99,517,851, including 2,135,108 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 25,188,728, including 419,696 fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expects the world's COVID-19 case total to surge past 100 million this week, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Mexican counterpart, Manuel Lopez Obrador, discussed by phone the organization of deliveries of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to Mexico, as well as the training of Mexican doctors in Russia, the Kremlin said.

Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner said that she had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

The European Union has demanded UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca deliver all the pre-paid doses against the coronavirus and provide a report on the company's activities, following its recent decision to delay the supply of the vaccine to the EU, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.

The European Union wants pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines against COVID-19 on its territory to provide full information regarding the export of the vaccines to the third countries, and intends to oblige the manufacturers to notify the bloc in advance on their plans to export vaccines, Kyriakides also said.

Moderna announced that its COVID-19 vaccine had demonstrated a neutralizing impact on UK and South African variants of the coronavirus.

US pharmaceutical company Moderna is delaying the deliveries of its coronavirus vaccine to Poland, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the chancellery to the Polish prime minister responsible for vaccination issues, said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has no exact estimates of the coronavirus vaccine supply in the US, the new CDC director, Rochelle Walensky, said.

France's private research Pasteur Institute announced its decision to stop one of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate project, after it failed to yield expected results during the clinical trials.

Existing vaccines against the coronavirus may need to be upgraded to tackle UK and South African strains, Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said.

A 92-year-old woman from the North Tyneside nursing home in North East England has died after receiving her first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, UK media reported.

Vaccination from coronavirus in Egypt will be free of charge for health workers and the poor population, while the rest of the citizens will have to pay 200 Egyptian Pounds ($12.5) for two shots, Health Minister Hala Zayed said.

Morocco began the distribution campaign of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country's regions, the MAP news agency reported, citing sources on the vaccine storage premises in the city of Casablanca.

Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority has approved the emergency use of Covishield, an Indian-manufactured coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Iran is soon expected to receive its first batch of foreign vaccines against the coronavirus from the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, the COVAX Facility, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

South Korea, which has yet to launch nationwide coronavirus vaccination, intends to have 70 percent of population immunized by September, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the nation's disease control agency.

Scientists from Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said they had captured the world's first microscope image of the new coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom.

There is still no treatment against the coronavirus infection for newborns, according to recommendations for pregnant women released by the Russian Health Ministry.

Russia registered 19,290 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,127 the day before, taking the tally to 3,738,690, the coronavirus response center said.

The situation with the coronavirus is stabilizing is Russia, paving way for gradual lifting of the previously imposed restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia lifts coronavirus-related entry restrictions for citizens of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, the government said.

US President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation later in the day to keep travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil in place while adding South Africa to the list over COVID-19 concerns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

The European Commission proposed introducing stricter regulations for travel to and from the bloc amid the rapid spread of mutated coronavirus strains but refrained from imposing a sweeping travel ban that could affect the free flow of goods and people.

European Union member states should work urgently to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as a result of cross-border travel, Didier Reynders, the European commissioner for justice, said.

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte slammed the recent violent protests seen across the Netherlands against a new evening curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

All passengers arriving in Bulgaria will now have to provide a proof of negative COVID-19 test, as the country tries to curb the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said.

The world's richest 1,000 individuals recouped all of their losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in nine months as billions of low-income households face a decade of hardship, Oxfam said.

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi may take place in 2021 as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

Seventy-five percent of Italians miss pre-pandemic routines and want them to return, the Ansa news agency reported, citing a poll conducted by research agency Doxa.

The Joe Biden administration has suffered a setback in its first complex pandemic talks with a bipartisan group of senators, who questioned its proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for offering stimulus payments to high-income Americans, Politico reported, citing sources.

The number of people detained during the Sunday protests against the coronavirus lockdown measures in Amsterdam has gone up to 190, Dutch police said.