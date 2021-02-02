Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.233 million, over 103.2 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 103,244,127, including 2,233,610 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 26,231,939, including 442,207 fatalities.

Russian vaccines against COVID-19 have been tested and found to be safe and the main focus is to use these vaccines, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media.

Russia is ready to share its technology on the production of vaccines against the coronavirus with the European Union, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik.

The Armenian Health Ministry authorized the use of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Venezuela have shown its 100 percent efficacy, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

France does not rule out using Russia's Sputnik V in its mass immunization campaign, given the vaccine is proven effective, Government Spokesman Gabriel Attal told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech would supply additional 75 million doses of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease to the European Union in the second quarter of 2021.

Curevac CEO Franz-Werner Haas said that the company would be able to produce up to 1 billion doses of its candidate coronavirus vaccine in 2022 as a result of collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG.

A retirement home in Spain has become a coronavirus hotbed as all its 78 residents tested positive after being administered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and seven of them subsequently died, Spanish news agency Efe reported.

Germany expects to receive 323.5 million doses of various vaccines against the coronavirus by the end of the year, according to the cabinet's estimates seen by the Spiegel magazine.

Every care home resident across England has now been offered a coronavirus vaccine, the National Health Service (NHS) said amid lingering concerns that up to a fifth of staff might be declining the shot.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it began the rolling review of an experimental therapeutic drug against COVID-19 that is potentially capable of reducing the amount of virus in the blood of non-hospitalized patients.

Russia registered 17,648 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 18,359 the day before, taking the tally to 3,868,087, the coronavirus response center said.

The United States has detected 470 variant cases of COVID-19 in two-thirds of its jurisdictions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Germany is witnessing a drop in new COVID-19 cases, which, according to government officials, is a result of the prolonged lockdown.

War veteran and centenarian Sir Thomas Moore, better known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to a hospital with coronavirus, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said. The former UK army officer, who has raised almost $45 million for the country's National Health Service (NHS) to fight the pandemic, tested positive for the coronavirus last week while being treated for pneumonia.

Russia extended the suspension of flights with the United Kingdom until 23.59 on February 16, the federal coronavirus response center told reporters.

The German Health Ministry is studying options for introducing "vaccination passports," a spokesman said Monday, amid calls for the reopening of internal EU borders.

Austria will loosen its strict lockdown from February 8 after seeing coronavirus cases go down a notch but will be ready to shut business again if there is an "explosive surge, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned.

French restaurants that decided to resume operations on Monday despite a state-backed closure order will be sanctioned by the suspension of state aid payments from the solidarity fund, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the RTL broadcaster.

The Israeli government extended the coronavirus lockdown through February 5, while the Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut down through February 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced

Russia's economy shrunk 3.1 percent in 2020, according to first estimate, which is better than official forecast, Rosstat said.

Top representatives of US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron held talks this past year over a possible merger as the COVID-19 pandemic exerted severe pressure on the financial stability of both companies, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

All residents of eight areas in England will be tested for the new coronavirus after patients with no travel history were found to carry the South African strain, the UK health department said.

The US government has awarded $231.8 million to the Australian biotechnology firm Ellume to scale up production of an over-the-counter COVID-19 home test kit, the Department of Defense said.

Congress has launched an investigation into widespread COVID-19 infections and deaths at meatpacking plants across the United States, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis announce.