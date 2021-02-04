Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.261 million, over 104.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 104,189,892, including 2,261,675 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 26,497,648, including 448,862 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an announcement when he is inoculated against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured, pointing to the high domestic demand for the vaccine.

The report on interim results of the phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V, published in the Lancet medical journal, demonstrates the coronavirus vaccine's safety and efficacy, and confirms that accelerated registration was justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes the publication about Sputnik V in The Lancet, which proves the vaccine's quality, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said.

The United Nations welcomed the report in the medical journal "The Lancet," which stated that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is safe and effective, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

The results of the Russian trial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine are encouraging, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

The European Union may approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease in early March, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Mexico's Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been authorized by the local regulator for imports and emergency use.

Moscow and Amman negotiate potential supplies of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the Arab country, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Nicaraguan Health Ministry registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev told the Sky news broadcaster.

After the efficacy of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was confirmed, France should establish cooperation with Russia, so that the French could have a wider portfolio of vaccines, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, said.

The prospects of the use of Sputnik V within the European Union is a matter of foreign and security policy, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

German pharmaceutical company IDT Biologika received an inquiry into the production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from its developer, national broadcaster Welt reported citing Minister-President of Saxony Anhalt Rener Haseloff.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that all French residents wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be able to do so by the end of the summer.

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, which are engaged in the joint development of a vaccine against the coronavirus, will produce its 100 million shots in facilities belonging to France's pharma giant, Sanofi, which earlier announced a delay in its vaccine production.

Switzerland does not have sufficient data to approve the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the government said.

The United States is on track to administer more than 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first hundred days of the Biden administration, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

New Zealand authorized emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, with a view to receiving the first shipment by April.

Iran will receive over four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-February under the COVAX distribution scheme, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.

South Korea finds it vital to cooperate with the North in the fight against the pandemic but has no plans to help it with a vaccine until it immunizes its own population, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said.

The COVAX Facility, the multi-agency COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution initiative, has secured enough doses to cover 3.3 percent of the 145 participating countries over the first half of 2021, according to an interim report.

Thirty six nations in the Americas that belong to the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX distribution program will receive the first of 35 million coronavirus vaccine doses beginning next month, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Russia registered 16,474 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 16,643 the day before, taking the tally to 3,901,204, the coronavirus response center said.

The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in the United States continues appears to be in a consistent downward trajectory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Completely closing off the United Kingdom to prevent the South African coronavirus strain from entering the country is "not practical," as it would affect the import of medicines and food, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The Netherlands has decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown in the country until March 2, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Patients with oncology conditions have the highest risk of dying from the coronavirus disease, according to a report published by the Polish Association of Epidemiologists and Infectiologists.

Global air cargo demand fell by a record 10.6 percent last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the steepest plunge on record since 2990, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

International air passenger traffic suffered a record one-year drop in 2020, with the COVID-19 crisis resulting in a plunge of more than 75 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the IATA said.

US lawmakers in a letter urged President Biden to lift a freeze on payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to American farmers, who have been forced by pandemic-related bottlenecks to cull livestock and dump milk they were unable to move to market.

Trade unions and business groups in the United Kingdom have told The Guardian newspaper that the country is at risk of a wave of mass unemployment should Chancellor Rishi Sunak not extend the coronavirus-related furlough scheme at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Danish government has reached an agreement with the Confederation of Danish Industry and the Danish Chamber of Commerce on the introduction of digital COVID-19 passports to boost the country's economy hampered by the coronavirus related restrictions, the TV2 broadcaster reported.

The team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology on Wednesday, as part of their mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19, local media reported.

The World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, is obtaining heretofore unseen data and does not rule out the theories linking the virology laboratory to the onset of the pandemic, team member Peter Daszak told Sky News.

The Chinese authorities have found genetic material of coronavirus infection on packaging of poultry meat from enterprises of Russia's Cherkizovo Group, the acceptance of declarations for the supply of products to the country from these production sites was suspended, Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.