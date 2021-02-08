Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection across the world topped 2.31 million as of Sunday, while over 105.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world ” 26,928,129 infections, including 462,272 fatalities.

Hungarian Human Resources Minister Miklos Kasler said that the national healthcare service center had fully approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for use in the European country.

Estonia has received the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company along with Oxford University, according to the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs.

UK minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine deployment, Nadhim Zahawi said that the United Kingdom did not plan to introduce vaccine passports that would potentially allow people to travel.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he was ready to get vaccinated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine or a Chinese vaccine, if they are approved by the EU.

The chancellor added that Austria was ready to organize production of Russian or Chinese vaccines, as well as coronavirus vaccines from any other country, provided they get EU approval.

A study that is due to be released on Monday shows that the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine only offers limited protection against the South African strain of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Poland has topped 39,000 since the start of the pandemic. The European country has been facing a sharp increase in the incidence rate and the number of fatalities since November.

Over 50,000 cases of coronvairus have been detected in Brazil over the past day and nearly 1,000 patients have died of the disease.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has neared 4 million and the number of fatalities has reached 112,465. From January 4, the third strict national lockdown has been introduced in the country. In recent weeks, it has become clear that the peak of the current wave of coronavirus has passed, but the incidence rate remains high. The government has extended the quarantine until March 8.

