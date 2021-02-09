Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.321 million, over 106.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 106,377,695, including 2,321,971 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 27,045,671, including 464,215 fatalities.

Russia has established itself as a leader in terms of coronavirus vaccines creation, President Vladimir Putin said, praising this significant scientific success.

More than 8.62 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have already been produced in Russia, and 5.3 million doses have been delivered across the country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in talks with Turkey on the joint production of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov told Sputnik in an interview.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the South Korean government would likely to consider buying the Russia's Sputnik V and other coronavirus vaccines to curb the spread of new virus variants and forestall delays in deliveries of already contracted vaccines.

Germany has not approved Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V unilaterally in order to not give people thoughts that corners had been cut, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn described the coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca as effective against new strains of COVID-19, as they at least prevent acute forms of the disease.

The EU authorities discussed several coronavirus-related items, including an expansion of vaccine manufacturing and the detection of new strains, during Monday's response meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

More than half of French citizens confide in the European Union's guidance rather than the national authorities when it comes to the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, a Harris Interactive/Euros Agency poll showed.

The UK government is "very confident" about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africa's decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine over fears that it offers less protection against a new coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Health leaders in the United Kingdom are planning to offer booster shots that will offer protection against new COVID-19 variants this coming fall, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

Portugal does not advise the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate people over 65-years-old, the country's directorate general of health said.

North Macedonia has reached an agreement with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm to procure 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in February, Health Minister Venko Filipce said.

The vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech may be effective against new highly infectious variants of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, a new scientific study published in the Nature Medicine journal has found.

COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine sharing mechanism, will add more shots to its portfolio from April-June of this year, the CEO of the GAVI vaccine alliance, one of the organizations behind the initiative, announced.

The World Health Organization will decide whether or not to list the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, produced in India and South Korea, for emergency use listing in coming days, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Tedros also said he was concerned by AstraZeneca's recent study that had shown its coronavirus vaccine could offer only a limited protection against mild cases of infection with the South African strain.

South Africa is halting its vaccination plans involving the AstraZeneca vaccine, because it appears to be highly ineffective against the South African coronavirus strain, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

South Africa's political opposition has slammed the country's government for its handling of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out after Johannesburg halted its plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has requested South Africa's regulator for the emergency use authorization of its single-shot vaccine against the coronavirus, the African country's eNCA broadcaster reported as Johannesburg temporarily suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Over 31,000 citizens of Bangladesh received a coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the national inoculation campaign that started on Sunday, media reported.

Ukraine intends to provide half of its population with coronavirus vaccines during this year and early 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Japanese medical equipment manufacturer Shimadzu Corporation announced the sale of testing kits for detecting the coronavirus on surfaces such as doorknobs, keyboards, monitors and other devices.

Only five drugs have been approved by the Russian Health Ministry for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults, according to new recommendations released by the ministry.

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 16,000 for the first time since October 22, as 15,916 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours (down from 16,048 the day before), the response center said.

A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany has been overpowered as the disease's spread rate across the country continues to decline, but it is not over yet, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Life in Moscow may return to normal in the coming months if the current coronavirus dynamics remain on course, Vladimir Efimov, the deputy mayor for economic policy, said.

The French government is preparing to allow the resumption of museums and monuments across the country, which have remained closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The Canadian province of Ontario is extending the existing stay-at-home order for most of the province for the next two weeks, the provincial government said.

Over 773,000 Jordanian Primary school and kindergarten students will come back to full-time education starting Sunday as the country's private and public schools gradually reopen after one-year hiatus over the pandemic, Al-Mamlaka broadcaster reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued that introduction of coronavirus immunity passports could result in more barriers on travel, rather than a safe return to mobility.

Health experts from the World Health Organization have reached several agreements with China during their trip to Wuhan in search of the COVID-19 origin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The South Korean capital of Seoul will screen pet cats and dogs for the coronavirus if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease, the metropolitan government said.