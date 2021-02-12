Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.348 million, over 107.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 107,615,369, including 2,362,410 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 27,340,882, including 473,873 fatalities.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus does not contain any pig products and is allowed under Islamic rules, the head of a genetic laboratory at the Gamaleya Research Institute said.

Turkey is ready to register and start the production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in case of improved results of its toxicological tests, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The European Union and the World Health Organization announced an initiative to help six Eastern Partnership countries prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The European Union has already offered Ukraine assistance in procuring COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, and Brussels is looking for ways to establish a vaccine sharing mechanism at the EU level, Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said.

The Czech Health Ministry expects that by August 2021, about 7 million people will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Minister Jan Blatny said.

A batch of 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine arrived in Serbia and was personally met at the airport by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

The Hungarian government has decided to introduce certificates of COVID-19 immunity, acquired both via vaccination and natural infection, Daily News Hungary reported, citing Prime Minister Gergely Gulyas.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during their telephone conversation that India would do its best to supply Canada with coronavirus vaccines amid a shortage in the country.

Iran wishes to become a regional hub for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines and its major exporter in the next few months, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.

The Mexican Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks has authorized the emergency use of two Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Nearly 750,000 Moroccan residents have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the kingdom's health ministry said.

South Africa will receive the first 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week to begin an inoculation campaign, after the nation abandoned the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the health authority of the African Union, recommended the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to be used in those member states which have not reported cases of the South African virus strain.

Russia registered 15,038 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,019 the day before, taking the tally to 4,027,748, the coronavirus response center said.

The South African strain of the coronavirus has been detected in 19 European countries, including several outbreaks, WHO Europe Incident Manager Catherine Smallwood said.

Germany may introduce full-time control measures at its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic over the spread of new strains of COVID-19 there, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

Slovakia will impose a two-week quarantine for everybody arriving in the country except those working in neighboring countries starting from February 15 over the spread of the South African stain of the coronavirus, Health Minister Marek Krajci said.

Peru will extend the coronavirus-related lockdown in provinces under extreme risk of high infection incidence for two weeks starting from February 15, Peruvian Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said.

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill to be presented to Congress later this month will include his plan to increase the US minimum wage to $15 per hour in the next four years, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in new guidance said double masking could increase protection against contracting COVID-19.

Norway is weighing the possibility of recommending double-masking to ensure better protection against the coronavirus after the United States released relevant guidance, the NRK broadcaster reported.

The new online system for booking a room in the COVID-19 quarantine hotels that will accommodate travelers arriving in the United Kingdom from 33 red-listed countries was taken down only minutes after it was launched on Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed.

The current economic crisis, caused by the coronavirus pandemic response, has not affected the energy supplies for European citizens and businesses, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

The ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic has made reforming the UK's National Health Service (NHS) "more, not less, urgent," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.