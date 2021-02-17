Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.414 million, over 109.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 109,371,850, including 2,414,174 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 27,726,970, including 487,109 fatalities.

Russia's coronavirus vaccines, Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, are effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, Russian research center Vector confirmed.

German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier congratulated the Russian scientists behind the Sputnik V vaccine, which became the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use and is currently in production in a number of countries.

Russia is ready to cooperate with German partners in both distributing and producing the vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said during the conference on the strategic cooperation between two countries.

Montenegro is negotiating delivery of Sputnik V with the Russian government and Moscow's Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, the country's health ministry told Sputnik.

Russia has filed for the registration of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V with South African regulator, the health ministry of the African nation said.

Togo wants to secure supplies of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and is already holding negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey told Sputnik in an interview. Togo has already launched the necessary procedures to register Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country, he said.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila accused Israel of preventing the delivery of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V doses to the Gaza Strip, Palestine news agency WAFA reported.

The Moscow-based Elizaveta Glinka Center for Social Adaptation for persons without a specific place of residence and occupation conducts a vaccination campaign against the flu and coronavirus disease among the city's homeless population, Director Olga Pavlicheva said.

Azerbaijan will start vaccinating people over 50 years old on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the country's health ministry told Sputnik.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said that "mistakes were made" by the EU during a recent COVID-19 vaccine supply row with the United Kingdom that saw the bloc temporarily trigger an article of the Northern Ireland Protocol that, in effect, established a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it had received an emergency market authorization application for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Turkey has so far administered over 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses with over 4.3 million people receiving the first shot and over 700,000 receiving both shots of the vaccine, media reported, citing official figures.

The Biden administration is stepping up the supply of coronavirus vaccines to 13.5 million doses per week, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said

The first batch of coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Colombia, now the country can start a vaccination campaign, the country's health ministry said.

Over 480 officials in Peru, both from the current and former government, received coronavirus vaccine shots in secret, taking advantage of their positions, President Francisco Sagasti announced.

The first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Honduras will be postponed until March, Health Minister Alba Consuelo Flores said.

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Malaysia on February 21, allowing the nation to launch the mass vaccination campaign on February 26, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

South Korea has agreed to additionally purchase coronavirus vaccines for another 23 million people, which includes Pfizer vaccines for another 3 million people and Novavax vaccines for 20 million people, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a government meeting.

The Japanese Health Ministry intends to survey about 3 million of its citizens once they received coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca to check on possible side effects, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Japan will start its coronavirus vaccination campaign by inoculating about 40,000 medical employees on Wednesday, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said.

Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccination, said he was determined to get enough special syringes needed to get all six doses from a Pfizer vial despite supply shortages.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said that it had formally approved the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca for mass use in the country.

Sixty-four percent of Australians will "definitely" receive a coronavirus vaccine, while 27 percent are unsure, The Guardian reported, citing a fresh government poll.

Russia recorded new 13,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase since October 10, and 17,627 recoveries, the federal response center said.

A new wave of coronavirus infections is possible if people loosen their vigilance given that herd immunity is still some way off, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said.

Russia's coronavirus response center announced it would keep the air travel with the United Kingdom suspended through March 16.

The Hague District Court ruled to lift the coronavirus-linked curfew in the Netherlands. The measure, which was used in the Netherlands for the first time since World War II, provoked protests that turned violent.

Austrians could see more coronavirus restrictions lifted around Easter, which falls on April 4 this year, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced.

Israel's Corona Cabinet has approved a new round of quarantine easing, in particular regarding the operation of shopping centers and markets, the prime minister's office and the health ministry said in a joint statement.

Hong Kong Secretary for food and Health Sophia Chan announced that the city would ease its COVID-19 restrictions.

Scientists from Russia's Vector Virology Research Center have begun inspecting mummified remains of ancient Siberian animals for primordial viruses, media reported.

The archbishop of Prague provoked a scandal in the Czech Republic after a video of a sermon in which he referred to the coronavirus as "China's biological weapon" went viral.