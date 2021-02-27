Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.503 million, over 112.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 113,253,210, including 2,512,849 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 28,453,199, including 509,351 fatalities.

Russia is ready to work with other industrialized nations on a global immunization scheme proposed by the United Nations in a bid to make vaccines accessible for all, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed the potential shipment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Austria and potential joint production of it, the Kremlin said.

Belarus plans to launch industrial production of Sputnik V in late March, Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said.

The Argentinian government announced that it will be manufacturing Sputnik V following a deal signed between the representative of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and Argentina's pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Richmond and India's Hetero Labs Limited, sources at the presidential office of Casa Rosada told Sputnik.

The Moldovan drug regulator on Friday granted a one-year conditional authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines ” Sputnik V, Pfizer, AstraZeneca.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light may be used for renewed vaccination after studies, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said.

The Moscow Healthcare Department refuted, in its comment for Sputnik, rumors that doctors are forced to take vacation in order to return to work by April, when the UK strain of the coronavirus is allegedly expected to start spreading in the city.

Turkey is working on establishing joint production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

San Marino has begun vaccinating its medicals staff with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country's high council for healthcare said.

Estonia has run out of coronavirus vaccines just as the infection rate has picked up and the shortage of beds put an extra strain on hospitals, Estonian Health board chief Ullar Lanno stated.

More than 3 million people have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Morocco, the country's health ministry said.

The Yemeni Health Ministry has authorized the emergency use of the AstraZenecÐ° vaccine against COVID-19, the national commission on fighting the coronavirus said.

The first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Argentina, according to the broadcast on the Twitter page of the presidential office.

Vietnam proceeds to the second phase of trials of its home-produced NanoCovax vaccine against the coronavirus, the governmental online portal reported, citing the health ministry.

About 80 percent of doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca delivered to the European Union have not been used yet, The Guardian reported, citing its own investigation.

US President Joe Biden said that his administration was "weeks ahead of schedule" in administering half of the planned 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days in office. The US administration is prepared to roll out the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as quickly as it is manufactured after the company obtains the necessary approval, Biden also said.

The White House announced that about a half of Americans over the age of 65 in the United States had received at list the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute of India's version of the vaccine.

Review of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, is nearly complete, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said.

The Canadian government has secured 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine version produced by India's Serum Institute, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Ecuadoran Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos presented his resignation letter to President Lenin Moreno in the wake of social media criticism, accusing the official of providing coronavirus vaccines to high-placed individuals.

Israel has suspended deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to a number of foreign nations after the country's attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, demanded an explanation on these exports, Channel 12 reported.

Russia's single-day increase in coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level since October 5 with 11,086 new cases confirmed (down from 11,198 the day before), the coronavirus response center said.

The Hague Court of Appeal ruled that the coronavirus pandemic constituted an emergency sufficient enough to justify the Dutch government's ordering of a curfew without consulting parliament.

The prospect of introducing a total lockdown in the French capital is still under consideration, despite the inclusion of Paris in the list of highly infected areas in the country amid the deteriorating coronavirus situation, the city's First Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said.

The military-controlled foreign ministry in Myanmar has suspended all visas and prolonged the entry ban for travelers until the end of March, media said.

Russia is disappointed by media reports politicizing the World Health Organization's mission to China conducted earlier in February to identify the origins of the coronavirus, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it would cooperate with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to develop technological solutions for airline passengers to meet coronavirus-related travel requirements.