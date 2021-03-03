Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.544 million, over 114.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 114,686,486, including 2,544,286 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 28,696,302, including 515,640 fatalities.

Uzbekistan is considering the option of manufacturing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following his meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The Czech State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL), on an order from the government staff, have begun to study Russia's Sputnik V vaccine documentation, the institute's spokeswoman Klara Brunclikova said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said she was concerned that an EU-wide pass for vaccinated travelers will effectively mandate immunization against COVID-19.

Moldova intends to urgently buy 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, the country's cabinet said.

Poland is calling on producers of coronavirus vaccines to "share" their licenses, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

US emergency servicemen have transported by boat a batch of vaccines against the coronavirus from Beattyville City located in the eastern state of Kentucky amid heavy rains and large flooding that threatened the power supply at the city's health department, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) said it was not recommending AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for Canadians age 65 and older.

The first shipment of 500,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses made at the Serum Institute of India will arrive in Canada on Wednesday, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

Venezuela approved the use of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinopharm, the country's health ministry said. The country received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro said later.

China intends to vaccinate against the coronavirus 40 percent of its population by June, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said.

Twitter said it would start applying labels to possibly misleading posts about coronavirus vaccines.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a lawmaker from India's ruling BJP party, told Sputnik that he would seek a ban on BBC Hindi and BBC India for spreading "false propaganda" on COVID-19 vaccines and other issues.

The Iraqi Health Ministry announced the start of a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, after the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country.

As the first 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Nigeria, much work is ahead to combat disinformation related to the pandemic and convince people of the importance of getting inoculated, Hamzat Lawal, the founder of two Pan-African grassroots movements, told Sputnik.

Johnson & Johnson will provide 500 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative Dr. Seth Berkley, the chief executive officer of the international vaccine alliance Gavi, said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly recommended refraining from using hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for people who are not infected with COVID-19, according to the latest WHO guidelines.

Russia's single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest level since October 4, as 10,565 new cases were confirmed, down from 11,571 the day before, the response center said.

The share of the UK coronavirus variant among COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan over the past two months has steadily increased, according to an investigation launched in the city of Kobe.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Canada has plateaued, but the number of variant strain cases is increasing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that introduction of so-called coronavirus passports in the European Union would violate the principle of voluntary inoculation and also run counter to democratic norms.

Russia will be reopening its borders with other countries gradually, in proportion to the decline in the coronavirus cases, but so far it is impossible to predict when this will happen, Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Tehran will take into account the level of vaccination against the coronavirus in other countries when deciding to resume international tourism, the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts told Sputnik.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was rolling back novel coronavirus-related restrictions by lifting a statewide mask mandate and allowing all businesses in the state to reopen.

The UK government does not plan to change its lockdown rules after the emergence of the new Brazilian strain of the coronavirus in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Germany plans to extend the coronavirus lockdown past this Sunday to March 28 but will lift some curbs on social life and shopping, a draft agreement seen by media shows.

Belgium intends to lift the ban on optional, including tourist, trips outside of the country, introduced at the year start over the threat of new coronavirus strains' spread, by April 1, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Mandatory weekly testing for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is introduced from March 12 at enterprises and firms in the Czech Republic, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has expressed concerns about the possibility of the lifting of the state of emergency in the metropolitan region this weekend despite a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, national media reported.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno appointed a new health minister after former Ecuadorian Public Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos resigned amid criticism over the process of coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Passenger traffic went from bad to worse from December to January, with planes carrying 72 percent fewer people than in January 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

The Canadian economy declined by a record 5.4 percent during a COVID-19-plagued 2020, the state statistics agency said.

US scientists will begin researching multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but deadly outcome of coronavirus infections in children, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.