Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.564 million, over 115.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 115,453,095, including 2,564,776 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 28,796,800, including 519,316 fatalities.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started the rolling review of the registration dossier of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, it will test the vaccine for compliance with EU effectiveness, safety and quality standards, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The EMA said it would likely be able to evaluate the application quicker than usual, but noted that the exact date of vaccine authorization could not be predicted. The European Commission is not ruling out the possibility to include Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to its orders portfolio, spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said.

Russia will be able to supply its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to 50 million EU residents starting from June after the EMA approves the vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, stressing that vaccine partnership should be above politics.

Russia is making every effort to respond to all requests for the coronavirus vaccines it gets from other countries, but this is not humanitarian aid, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Around 2 million Russians have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and nearly the same number of people have received only the first shot, President Vladimir Putin said.

Croatia is ready to order Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V after the national regulator's assessment, and has already requested the necessary document from the developer, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

Sri Lanka became the 43rd country to authorize Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the RDIF said.

Iraq has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said.

People in three German-speaking countries - Austria, Germany, and Switzerland - trust more in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus than in the drug developed by the AstraZeneca company, while the vaccine of Jonson & Johnson is the most trustworthy for these European countries, a study of the Institute and Institute for Management and Economic Research (IMWF) said.

Preparations are underway to deliver the Chinese Sinovac Biotech's coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine before March 15, Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim, the authorized representative of the Chinese manufacturer in Kiev, said.

The Moldovan Health Ministry's national advisory committee of immunization experts decided to use 10 types of vaccines against the coronavirus, including the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the ministry said in a statement.

COVID-19 vaccines that are modified to combat new coronavirus variants will not need to go through more time-consuming clinical studies to get approval, as long as manufacturers provide evidence that they produce an immune response, the UK regulatory agency announced.

The mass vaccination of essential workers in Madrid has resulted in multiple disruptions, as many of them are unable to go to work due to side effects and poor health, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Italy has approved giving a single shot of a coronavirus vaccine to recovered patients provided that they recovered at least three months prior, the country's health ministry said.

France has pledged to donate 15,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Slovakia while lending its support to the decision of the European Union to allocate 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Peru has received the first batch of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez said.

A coalition of largest US health insurance firms plans to contact 2 million unvaccinated elderly Americans, mostly minorities in underserved communities, to help arrange inoculations, White House Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

A review of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals will be completed soon and a regulatory decision will come down within the next seven days, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said.

South Korea is investigating three more deaths following inoculation with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, in addition to the two fatalities reported earlier this week, the Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA) said.

A healthcare worker in Australia's Queensland was hospitalized with a severe adverse reaction after receiving a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, local news reported.

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge warned on Thursday against concluding bilateral vaccine deals that could harm the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine distribution facility.

Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab on Thursday has announced the discovery of advertisements for coronavirus vaccines in darknet marketplaces, with prices ranging from $250 to $1,200.

Europe saw the number of new coronavirus infections rise by 9 percent to above one million last week, which brought the six-week decline in new infections to a close, Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said.

Russia registered 11,385 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 10,535 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,290,135, the coronavirus response center said.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Brazil increased by record 1,910 to 259,271 over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

US health authorities have detected ten cases of the more contagious and vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant from Brazil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in the agency's latest Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

The German authorities have agreed to begin easing coronavirus-related restrictions from March 8 in regions with low incidence of the disease, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after COVID-19 consultations with heads of regions.

Dutch authorities have extended the ban on entry for arrivals from the UK, South Africa and several countries of South and Central America until April 1 over the spread of new variants of COVID-19.

The Spanish authorities have decided to ban all rallies related to the International Women's Day on March 8 in Madrid and the surrounding areas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the central government delegation said.

Hungary decided to impose additional coronavirus-related restrictions amid a worsening epidemiological situation in the country, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree extending the state of emergency over COVID-19 by 30 days starting March 4, the official news agency, WAFA, reported

The OPEC+ members, when making a decision on the future volume of oil cuts, have to consider both the positive impact of worldwide vaccination as well as the remaining COVID-19 uncertainties, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Absolute poverty in Italy reached last year the highest level since 2005, according to the preliminary estimate of the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT).

The US Treasury Department announced a $9 billion Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP) to provide funding to communities traditionally excluded from the financial system and ones that have struggled the most during the coronavirus crisis.

Israel, Denmark, and Austria agreed to create a joint COVID-19 vaccine research and development (R&D) fund, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.