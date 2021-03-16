Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.657 million, over 120.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 120,105,958, including 2,657,629 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,478,109, including 535,406 fatalities.

Some EU countries are mulling the possibility to start negotiations with developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, a EU official in charge of negotiations with vaccine developers told Reuters.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to start joint production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev announced.

Russia is among top five countries in terms of the number of people who have received both components of the coronavirus vaccine, and it also takes the lead in Europe, RDIF's Dmitriev also said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, discussed the deliveries of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to Hungary during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

San Marino is receiving hundreds of calls and emails from Italians wishing to get a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that is available in the republic, but it can only be possible once the local vaccination campaign is completed, a representative of the Social Security Institute (ISS) of San Marino, the main public health institution of the republic, told Sputnik.

Rik Daems, a Belgian senator heading the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, said that an EU authority was considering member states' requests for buying Sputnik V vaccine.

Israel and Russia are discussing potential mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Vladimir Shklyar, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Tourism of Israel at Russia's Association of Tour Operators, said.

Almost 65 million people have received COVID-19 vaccines in China, Li Bin, Vice Director of China's National Health Commission, said.

Uzbekistan expects around 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX scheme, Muhammadjon Bozorov, the press officer of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Peace and Public Health Service, told Sputnik.

The European Union has botched its coronavirus vaccine rollout and now has to use every available option to make up for the time lost, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament from France's right-wing National Rally party, told Sputnik in an interview.

Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and several other countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reports emerged of patients developing potentially deadly blood clots.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects the decision of the EU regulator on the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine within a week.

At least 10 cases of side effects after using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were registered in the Netherlands, the Dutch Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said, as the authorities suspend the use of the vaccine in the country.

The Italian Health Ministry said that over 2 million people had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The benefits of vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outweigh the risk of possible side effects, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he trusted the scrupulous work done by his country's health regulators before authorizing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been suspended in at least a dozen countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif accused Western counties of hoarding three times more vaccines than they need.

Russia registered 9,437 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 10,083 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,400,045, the coronavirus response center said.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober warned that the Alpine nation was already seeing the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections.

More New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 than during World War II, the Vietnam War, Hurricane Sandy and 9/11 combined, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Israel will lift the coronavirus-related restrictions and resume flights with all countries on Tuesday, the foreign ministry's press office said, adding that, however, the Ben Gurion airport will be able to receive only up to 3,000 people per day.

Americans should continue taking safety precautions to prevent another spike of novel coronavirus cases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments across the world to offer airlines greater financial relief throughout 2021, as the "third wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the emergence of new variants of the disease, is exerting continued pressure on the industry, Senior Vice President for Member and External Relations Sebastian Mikosz told Sputnik in an interview.

The successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom has pushed UK business optimism to its highest level since 2015, with hotels and restaurants being the most optimistic sectors, data from a survey released on Monday showed.

