Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.665 million, over 120.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 120,512,041, including 2,665,742 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,526,518, including 536,494 fatalities.

Russia has submitted all the necessary documents to register its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union, and relevant effort continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, also warning against politicizing the vaccine issue.

Sputnik V protects against UK coronavirus variant, and the research on protection against other variants may be available within a week, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev brought to Vietnam a batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which Moscow donated to Hanoi, the council said in a statement.

Russia and the United Kingdom could jointly produce or combine coronavirus vaccines, Russian ambassador Andrey Kelin said at an online conference dated to the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Soviet Trade Agreement.

Moderna has begin enrolling children under the age of 12 in a new scientific trials aimed at gauging the safety and effectiveness of its vaccine in the younger-age population, the company said.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced the start of the second phase of immunization of the elderly population with the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

The Greek Cypriot government will buy the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine from Russia once it is approved by the EU drug regulator, spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said.

The United States is in discussions with various nations on sharing its excess supply of coronavirus vaccines and will announce the list of recipients soon, President Joe Biden said.

Turkey is planning to send 30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Several more countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reports emerged of patients developing potentially deadly blood clots.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) said that it was recommending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for Canadian seniors, reversing its guidance from earlier this month.

India will proceed with the use of the vaccine developed jointly by Oxford University and UK company AstraZeneca despite its suspension in a number of EU countries over concerns of side effects, the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing sources from the country's health ministry.

Greece's national vaccination committee decided unanimously to continue using the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is trusted by only 20 percent of French citizens, according to a poll by France's Elabe research firm for the BFMTV broadcaster.

Germany has identified seven severe cases of blood clots among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and six of them are women, the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines, also known as the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), said.

Morocco does not intend to reject the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, following the example of other countries, due to side effects, the 360 news website reported, citing a source in the government Scientific Committee.

Egyptian health authorities said they consider the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe, having recorded no serious side effects connected to the rollout, media reported citing a health ministry source.

Russia registered 9,393 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,437 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,409,438, the coronavirus response center said.

The South African coronavirus strain has been detected in Russia, but no cases of the Brazilian variant have been confirmed in the country so far, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada is likely much higher than what has been detected by public health officials, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Russia's COVID-19 response center extended the temporary ban on direct flights from Russia to the United Kingdom until April 16.

The issue of the complete closure of the Russian borders in connection with the detection of a South African strain of coronavirus in the country is not being discussed, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told Sputnik.

The EU's draft project to implement certificates for those inoculated against COVID-19 envisages that people vaccinated with Russian or Chinese vaccines will be able to enter the EU member states that have registered these vaccines, El Pais newspaper reported, citing the draft.

Canada is again seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases following weeks of cases plateauing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro replaced Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello with Marcelo Queiroga in what became the fourth change in the post since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House employees are no longer required to take coronavirus tests daily and now coronavirus testing for staffers of Joe Biden's administration has been reduced to once a week, the Axios news portal reported.

Independent experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) who have recently been on a mission in China will most likely present their report about the origins of the coronavirus next week, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.