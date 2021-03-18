Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.675 million, almost 121 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 120,985,381, including 2,675,158 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,581,412, including 537,527 fatalities.

Russia is developing a draft vaccination certificate in Russian and English languages for people who received Russia-made COVID-19 vaccines, the foreign ministry told Sputnik.

Approximately 10 percent of people across the globe do not develop an immune response after vaccination, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday, stressing the importance of shielding the majority of the population from the coronavirus disease.

Italy will produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for countries that have already authorized its use, but will be ready to manufacture doses for internal consumption once the shot is greenlighted on its soil, Vincenzo Trani, the president of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR), told Sputnik.

The CCIR is promoting an agreement to mutually recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates for those inoculated, its president Trani also told Sputnik.

Vaccination is not mandatory for tourists arriving in Greece, but it helps to avoid some formalities, Minister of Tourism Harry Theocharis said in an interview with Sputnik, stressing that Greece will recognize Russia's Sputnik V on par with other European vaccines against the coronavirus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union is launching a bloc-wide system of coronavirus vaccination passports.

The European Union will be able to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, von der Leyen assured.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use by a number of European states, and indicated that their countries were ready to continue using the vaccine shortly after, the Chigi government palace said in a statement.

Most Germans believe the government did the right thing when it paused the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, following reports of recipients developing blood clots post-shot, a fresh poll revealed.

Iraq trusts the World Health Organization (WHO) when assessing risks related to the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr told Sputnik.

The COVAX facility delivered 660,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Uzbekistan, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Palestine will receive a 62,000-dose shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccines from March 17-18, health ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said.

Russia registered 8,998 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,418,436, the coronavirus response center said.

The entire territory of Poland goes into lockdown, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said at a press conference.

Greece plans to open borders for Russian tourists on May 14 or even in the beginning of May if the coronavirus incidence dynamics allows, Minister of Tourism Harry Theocharis said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Philippine authorities have banned foreigners and people of Philippine origin who live outside the country from entering for one month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, the national COVID-19 task force said.

The Supreme Court of Israel ruled that the government's decision to limit the amount of Israelis allowed to enter the country daily over the coronavirus pandemic violated the country's Basic Law. Earlier in March, the government allowed Israeli citizens and permanent residents to enter the country, as part of measures to exit the nationwide lockdown but limited the total number of these people to 3,000 per day. The measure is set to expire on March 20.

UK business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed as "premature" the option to conduct an investigation on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a survey showed that almost half of the public in the UK supports an inquiry with legal powers to force people to give evidence under oath.

The US government issued simplified rules for developers of coronavirus tests to promote serial screening - a process in which the same individual is tested multiple times within a few days, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to spend $2.2 billion over the next two years to address COVID-19-related health disparities and advance health equity among high-risk populations with poor healthcare options, CDC Director Rochelle Walenski said.

Out of 3.1 billion "bad ads" were removed from Google in 2020 due to company policy violations, over 99 million were related to COVID-19 scams, according to the latest Ads Safety Report published by Google.

The first-ever passenger to use the Travel Pass app developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to verify their health status has arrived in London, thus marking the first successful trial of the app on an international flight, the IATA said.

The United States lost $1.1 trillion in travel economic output last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic measures, which diminished the industry's economic footprint by nearly half compared to pre-pandemic levels, the US Travel Association said.

The disruption of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent services caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures may have resulted in an additional 239,000 child and maternal deaths in South Asia in 2020, a new report by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.