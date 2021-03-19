Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.675 million, almost 121 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 121,575,169, including 2,685,554 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,647,726, including 538,738 fatalities.

Poles have been inquiring with the Russian embassy in Warsaw about opportunities for getting a Sputnik V vaccine shot, the diplomatic mission's spokesman told Sputnik.

The first batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is expected to arrive in Lebanon next week, Chairman of the Lebanese-Russian business Council Jacques Sarraf told Sputnik.

Mexican authorities have seized a batch of a vaccine, the design and packaging of which was a fake, mimicking Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

EU watchdogs should authorize the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as possible, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The World Health Organization is working closely with Russia on the assessment of the Sputnik V vaccine to ultimately list it for emergency use against the coronavirus, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

The United States on Friday will meet the key goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots, US President Joe Biden said.

The United States has received requests from Canada and Mexico for help in obtaining additional coronavirus vaccine doses, but the US government's priority remains vaccinating Americans, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The United States is evaluating how to loan 7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to other nations including 4 million doses to Mexico and Canada, Psaki also said.

The vaccination coverage in countries of the World Health Organization's European region ranges from less than 1 percent to 44 percent, WHO regional director Hans Kluge said.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that a COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford did not cause blood clots.

The United Kingdom is expected to have a tighter supply of coronavirus vaccines in April, despite millions of people coming due for their second doses, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

UK Housing Minister Robert Jenrick claimed that the government's roadmap for exit out of the COVID-19 lockdown would not be affected by the potential temporary shortage in vaccine supply, and assured that the gradual easing of restrictions remained on track.

A total of 21 Czech citizens have died supposedly due to receiving coronavirus vaccines since the country rolled out its mass inoculation campaign, the State Institute for Drug Control (SULK) said.

Hungary, an EU vaccination frontrunner, plans to speed up the campaign in order to inoculate the entire population by the end of spring, the prime minister's chief of staff said.

The Taiwanese government plans to start inoculating the population against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine from March 22, the island's health minister, Chen Shih-chung, said.

Russia registered 9,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,998 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,428,239, the coronavirus response center said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 90,303 to 11,693,838 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

Italy's Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute (IZSPLV) has detected the UK coronavirus variant in a domestic cat from northern Novara province, marking the first such case in the country.

Greece intends to increase the number of entry permits for Russian citizens to 4,000 from 500 per week to serve more passengers, and intends to receive all Russians from May, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said.

One in four remote workers in the United States prefer to remain in that mode after the pandemic is over, a Gallup poll revealed.

France's biggest book fair Livre Paris will not take place for a second year in a row due to persisting coronavirus concerns, the organizers said.