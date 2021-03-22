Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.712 million on Sunday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media, and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 123,040,456, including 2,712,656 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest incidence rate in the world, with 29,799,255 COVID-19 infections and, including 542,168 related deaths.

Palestine kicked off a mass vaccination campaign on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said that the use of the coronavirus vaccines developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca and the US Moderna pharmaceutical companies may be authorized as soon as in May, as the firms filed for registration of their vaccines with the Japanese health authorities in February and March, respectively.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), administered by the country's Department of health, said it had approved local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, several days after its rollout resumed in the EU following its suspension in several European nations due to fears of side effects.

Francesco Vaia, the medical director of the Italian Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases, said that the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the developer of Russia's Sputnik V, will send three employees to Rome to join their Italian researches in studies of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he expected a rapid decision on the use of Sputnik V in the EU from the European Medicines Agency.

South African Health Ministry said that the country sold all doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus it had at its disposal. Initially, the doses were reserved for the national vaccination campaign but then suspended due to efficacy concerns against the South African coronavirus strain.

Russia registered 9,299 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,456,869, the coronavirus response center said, adding that 371 COVID-19 fatalities were also registered over the period, down from 392 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95,030. Total recoveries increased by 8,743 over the past day, down from 11,279 the day before, and reached 4,069,395, the center said.

Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said that the government was mulling the introduction of a new epidemiological rule, obliging all inbound travelers to take a test for the new coronavirus mutations.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly intends to extend the coronavirus-related measures in the country beyond this month.

Police in Amsterdam dispersed another unauthorized rally using water cannons while hundreds of protesters demanded the lifting of restrictive measures to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

According to the economists at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, cited by media, Japan would lose almost 150 billion Yen ($1.4 billion) due to the decision to host this year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games without foreign spectators over the COVID-19-related concerns.

Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco said that its net income slid to $49 billion last year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Almost 40 percent of Japanese citizens oppose holding the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in the country's capital of Tokyo this year, according to a fresh poll.

A separate survey conducted by the Japan Press Research Institute showed that the majority of respondents in several states worldwide, including 95.6 percent in Thailand, 94.7 percent in South Korea, 82.1 percent in China, 74.4 percent in the US, and 70.6 percent in France, spoke in favor of the cancellation and the postponement of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. In a similar poll in Japan, also conducted by the institute, 71.9 percent of those surveyed supported the cancellation or postponement of the Games.