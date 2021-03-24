Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.675 million, almost 121 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 123,968,736, including 2,728,332 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,899,000, including 543,477 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin got vaccinated against the coronavirus, he feels well after vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow rejected Western attempts to portray Russia and China as "vaccine diplomacy" rogues as this has nothing to do with reality.

Vietnam became the 56th country to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced.

More than 12 million two-dose sets of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will be available to Russian citizens in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) emphasized its commitment to applying the same level of scrutiny while reviewing Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, as to any other assessment.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke expressed hope that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be approved for use in the European Union based on safety standards applied to every other vaccine.

Studies of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which are expected to be conducted at Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI), will allow researchers to see if the vaccine is effective in the fight against the virus' variants, Francesco Vaia, the medical director of INMI, said in an interview with Sputnik. INMI also plans to re-vaccinate participants of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Italian biotech company ReiThera with other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, Vaia also told Sputnik.

Russia is open to deliver its coronavirus vaccines to Italy, to launch joint research and to have its vaccines produced in Italy, but all proposals must come through official governmental channels, Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said.

Natalya Pshenichnaya, an epidemiologist at Russia's consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said that reimmunization with the adenovirus-based Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would not work, as the antibodies developed after the first inoculations would neutralize and block the components of the newly-administered shots, making them redundant.

The US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases expressed concern that AstraZeneca had made public incomplete data from a US clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine.

Canadian health authorities plan to issue a disclaimer, warning of the potential for forming blood after vaccinating with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Health Canada Chief Medical Advisor Supriya Sharma said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the main drug regulator in the EU, has been in contact with a company representing China's Sinopharm vaccine and hopes to bring it to the evaluation stage, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

The Spanish authorities decided this week to start inoculating people under 65 with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters.

France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) said it was investigating the cause of the death of a 24-year-old man several days after he was inoculated with a jab of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The Mexican Drugmex pharmaceutical company has produced the first batch of nearly one million CanSino Biologics coronavirus vaccine doses, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced.

Daiichi Sankyo, the second largest pharmaceutical company in Japan, says the first phase of clinical trials of its DS-5670 vaccine against the coronavirus have begun.

Swiss healthcare company Roche announced that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, developed together with US biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, reduces the risks of hospitalization or death by 70 percent among non-hospitalized patients, based on a Phase 3 trial.

Pfizer seeks to expand its vaccines business and become a leader in gene-based technologies beyond its partnership with Germany's BioNTech through which it delivered the coronavirus shots, the company's CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 29, as 8,457 new cases were confirmed, down from 9,284 the day before, the coronavirus response center said.

Markus Soeder, Bavarian federal state prime minister and leader of the conservative Christian Social Union party (CSU), believes that the third wave of the coronavirus in Germany is much more dangerous than the first two waves of the pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a discussion with regional heads of further steps to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said the quarantine in Germany was extended until April 18, whereas related restrictions would be toughened during the Easter period ” from April 1 to April 5.

Bulgaria's entire territory has been declared a coronavirus red zone after the third wave of the epidemic swept over the last of the 28 regions, media said.

Public access to the areas of the US capital during the cherry blossom season will be limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US National Park Service (NPS) said.

The Yemeni government declared a state of emergency in all provinces amid a sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, the Yemen news Agency (Saba) reported.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the timing of a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on "circumstances," although he admitted that mistakes were made at the start of the outbreak one year ago.

The Biden administration is examining changes to the US tax policy as the economy reopens from COVID-19 lockdowns and higher revenue is needed to fund infrastructure development, among other things, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The coronavirus disease may have various long-term effects on a human organism, which have to be taken into account while treating patients during the post-acute phase, says a recent paper that reviews the current research on the issue.

The US economy is rebounding more quickly than expected but more needs to be done to correct imbalances in unemployment and other inequities, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said in the text of a testimony due to be delivered to Congress.

Over one million of small businesses in Mexico have shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new study conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) shows.

The United Kingdom paid tribute to the memory of those who fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic as the country marks the one-year anniversary since Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the first national lockdown.