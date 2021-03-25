Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.739 million, over 124.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 124,538,027, including 2,739,150 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 29,989,272, including 544,883 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's return to the normal work schedule, including with the participation of the media, will be decided after the completion of the vaccination process and depending on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

A YouGov survey with 9,417 respondents from nine countries revealed that 54 percent of interviewees consider Russia the most trusted vaccine producer, while Russia's Sputnik V is the most recognizable vaccine against the coronavirus with 74 percent of those surveyed having heard of it, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

More than 40 percent of French citizens who have already been immunized against COVID-19 would want to be revaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik.

Approximately 80.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered across China since the start of the mass immunization campaign late last year, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the latest data by the State Council's COVID-19 response task force.

China has donated 250,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm to Sudan, with the supplies due to arrive on March 26, Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said.

Poland will receive 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in the coming four weeks, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Coronavirus vaccination for children could begin in the United Kingdom as early as this summer, The Telegraph reported.

Venezuela will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 through the international COVAX distribution mechanism, Ciro Ugarte, the director of health emergencies for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said.

The results of a forensic examination showed that the death of a Ukrainian servicewoman, who passed away two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, was caused by severe heart issues, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

A group of twelve US Attorneys General sent a letter to the heads of Facebook and Twitter demanding both platforms to be more vigorous in their fight against disinformation on COVID-19 vaccines and remove misleading content.

Indonesia became the first Asian country to register Russian drug Avifavir with proven clinical efficacy against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Russia registered 8,861 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,457 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,483,471, the coronavirus response center said.

Just under 3.3 million new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide in the past week, while the number of new fatalities surpassed 60,000, according to the latest COVID-19 weekly update from the World Health Organization (WHO).

German Chancellor Angela Merkel unexpectedly halted a plan for a very strict lockdown over the Easter holidays that would have started Thursday next week, saying she was mistaken regarding the issue.

Three opposition parties in Germany called for a vote of confidence in Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration on Wednesday after she admitted that a scrapped plan for a radical Easter shutdown was a mistake.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he might have to put France on the "red list" of countries from which travel is prohibited over coronavirus concerns, even though this will likely lead to trade disruptions.

Russian travelers coming to Cyprus will not have to go into quarantine starting April 1 as the coronavirus-hit island nation begins reopening in a bid to kick-start tourism.

Business owners in Ukraine's Odessa took to streets to protest against the toughening of COVID-19 restrictions, demanding compensation and exemption from paying rent, local media reported.

The restrictive measures introduced in the Netherlands in connection with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been extended until April 20, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Pope Francis announced ordering reduction of salaries of cardinals, high-ranking Vatican officials and clerics to safeguard the current jobs in the Vatican City, the Holy See and related entities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's committee of relatives of coronavirus victims, Noi Denunceremo ("We will go to court"), seeks to open a criminal case against authorities over what they deem as inadequate response to the pandemic, president of the committee Luca Fusco told Sputnik.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva supported discussions about a possible new Special Drawing Rights allocation in the amount of $650 billion to support the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The US economy is not in a position to end government protection for employee paychecks or help for small businesses and more support might actually be extended, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The German government approved a budget plan for 2022 on Wednesday that allows new borrowing to the tune of 81.5 billion Euros ($96.4 billion).