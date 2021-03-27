Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.761 million, over 125.8 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 125,864,307, including 2,761,409 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,129,858, including 547,756 fatalities.

Russia is facing a campaign aimed at slandering its vaccines, but is not "at war" with anyone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, responding to French President Emmanuel Macron's claims that Europe is facing a "new type of world war" related to vaccines.

Daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin received coronavirus shots earlier than the president did, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the vaccines were homegrown.

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine may become available on the European Union market only in the second half of 2021 after passing the review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Antigua and Barbuda's health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Russia has never politicized the issue of the COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent claims that Russia uses coronavirus vaccines as a pressure instrument are nothing but a manifestation of unfair competition, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik.

The Czech Republic possesses necessary capacities to manufacture Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and has an interest in doing so, epidemiologist Roman Prymula, a former health minister and current adviser to President Milos Zeman, told Sputnik.

The Mexican Secretariat of Health has distributed the first batches of Russia's coronavirus vaccine and is expecting a new shipment by the end of the month, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

Columbia is looking to vaccinate 70 percent of its population and have herd immunity against coronavirus by the end of 2021, President Ivan Duque said.

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the exports of vaccines against COVID-19 should be blocked if a manufacturer fails to fulfill its commitments on deliveries of drugs to the EU member states.

China believes that countries sitting on vaccine supplies is an example of "vaccine nationalism," which is bad for the global effort to roll back the pandemic, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Moderna pharmaceutical company has delayed the shipment of about 600,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Canada due to a lag in the quality control procedure, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

Ottawa received assurances from Brussels that coronavirus vaccine shipments destined for Canada would not be impacted by the European Union's new export rules, Global Affairs Canada said.

Canada will receive the 1.

5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine loaned to Ottawa by the United States on March 30, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

Ukraine plans to administer second dose of the CoviShield coronavirus vaccine ” India-produced version of the AstraZeneca shot ” in late May, Chief Medical Officer of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said.

Every resident of California who reaches the age of 16 will become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine on April 15, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Colombia's drug regulator, Invima, has announced the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Belgian firm Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use in the country.

The WHO-backed COVAX program requires immediate access to ten million doses of coronavirus vaccine to distribute to the remaining 20 countries that are yet to start vaccination campaigns in order to kick-start the rollout in line with the WHO goals, the organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a recommendation for the use of the regdanvimab monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19, saying that the drug is likely to be both safe and effective.

Russia registered 9,167 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,221 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,501,859, the coronavirus response center said.

Around 44 percent of Moscow residents have immunity against COVID-19, which is a rather high figure, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told Sputnik.

The European Union is currently at the start of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Over 40,600 people are likely to have been infected with the coronavirus in England while being treated in hospitals, The Guardian reported, after analyzing NHS COVID-19 hospital activity statistics.

Canadian health officials project that the country is on track to hit 1 million coronavirus cases by the beginning of April, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed.

The United States has seen a 7 percent increase in the seven-day average number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing

France tightened COVID-19 controls in rail stations, airports and on roads across 19 departments on Friday to limit the spread of the virus, media said citing official communications.

The global economy losses from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded $3.5 trillion, which is twice the damage caused by the 2008 crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

Car production in the United Kingdom has declined for the 18th month in a row and in February hit its lowest point in more than a decade, plummeting by 14 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) was underprepared for the coronavirus pandemic, the country's auditor general said in a report.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) expert team that conducted a visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan to research the novel coronavirus origins is planning to release its report in the next few days, Peter Ben Embarek, the mission's lead investigator, said.