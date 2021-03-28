UrduPoint.com
Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.77 million, over 126 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with over 30 million cases, including over 548,000 fatalities.

Brazil has unveiled two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines in one day amid a record rise in daily infections and deaths. Sao Paulo's Butantan Institute announced that it would seek approval for its first homegrown vaccine, Butanvac, with a view to beginning inoculations in July. National regulator Anvisa meanwhile said that it received a request to start phase 1 and phase 2 trials of a vaccine dubbed Versamune. The vaccine was developed by the University of Sao Paulo Ribeirao Preto in conjunction with Brazilian company Farmacore and the United States' PDS Biotechnology.

Guyana is expecting to receive the first 200,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine next week, the country's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said.

US authorities have administered a record 3.38 million coronavirus vaccines in a single day, White House COVID-19 Response Team Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said.

Greece is mulling the possible production of Moderna and Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, national media reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The Serum Institute of India started trials for a version of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine with a view to rolling out the shots by September. It expects to test the vaccine's safety in a trial involving 1,600 people.

Volunteers, aged between 18 and 99, must be healthy people who have no acute diseases and have never had COVID-19.

Japan is reportedly considering the possibility of halving the number of official travelers to the summer Olympics over coronavirus fears. According to the Kyodo news agency, the country expects some 30,000 athletes, coaches and team members to come to the Olympics and Paralympics. A further 60,000 people are other Olympics-related travelers accompanying the teams, and their number may be halved.

The Philippines is introducing a so-called enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region and its surrounding areas in a bid to contain the growing spread of COVID-19. The stricter lockdown will come into force on March 29 and last through April 4. Movement in the NCR Plus region, which includes Metropolitan Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, will be restricted due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

France is mobilizing 90,000 police officers and gendarmes this weekend to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions amid rise in new cases and intensive care admissions. Controls have been tightened since Friday at train stations, airports, and tollbooths. All travel further than 6 miles has been restricted; shops and schools have been closed in the 19 hardest-hit regions.

India's Mumbai and the surrounding state of Maharashtra are introducing a curfew amid a record spike in cases. The head of the state ordered all shopping centers shut during the curfew hours of 20:00 pm to 7:00 am and told local authorities to introduce additional restrictions if necessary. In Mumbai itself, the curfew will be introduced on March 28 starting 22:00 or 23:00 pm.

