Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.787 million, over 127.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 127,442,926, including 2,787,915 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,291,863, including 549,664 fatalities.

The Russian Health Ministry received documents for registration of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light, according to the ministry's registry of medicines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said it had reached an agreement with China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in China, with production due to start in May.

The plane carrying a new batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several employees of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were revaccinated with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Denis Logunov, the deputy director of the institute, said.

Iranian producers hope to put Russian vaccine Sputnik V on the market by the end of April, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Iran will soon start producing its own vaccine against the coronavirus, it will be available for the local population within a month or two, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said.

US President Joe Biden said that 90 percent of the adults in the United States would be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by April 19.

Johnson & Johnson has reached a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust to provide at least 220 million coronavirus vaccines to the African Union and a total of up to 400 million doses if states on that continent need more, the company said in a statement.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is recommending a pause on immunizing Canadians under the age of 55 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine citing safety concerns, state broadcaster CBC reported.

The United Kingdom will have enough Pfizer vaccines to offer Brits a second round of shots against the coronavirus in April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised.

Italy's COVID-19 emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo said that he was ready to use all legal means to reach the national coronavirus vaccination targets.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country is ready to pay for coronavirus vaccine deliveries with oil.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has tendered his resignation amid rising criticism over what is perceived to be diplomatic failure to secure coronavirus vaccines as the country is grappling with supply shortages, Brazil's O Globo news reported.

China has administered over 102 million coronavirus vaccine doses since the start of the immunization campaign in December, the National Health Commission said.

Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,088 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,528,543 , the coronavirus response center said.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said she feels scared about the possibility of an "impending doom" in the United States after a new increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases and related deaths over the past week.

Syria's flag carrier, Syrian Airlines, will operate a weekly flight from Damascus to Russia's Moscow and vice versa beginning from April 3, official news agency SANA reported, citing the Syrian Ministry of Transport.

Vienna will go into a strict lockdown from April 1-11 to reduce pressure on hospitals treating coronavirus patients from across Austria, the capital's mayor said.

The German state of Lower Saxony is introducing curfews in most districts amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, NDR public broadcaster reported.

A river boat protest was held in the capital of the Czech Republic with about 200 people demonstrating against coronavirus restrictions, according to city police.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the return of nightly curfews in the majority of provinces over the weekend.

Morocco is suspending flights to France and Spain due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the kingdom's government said.

The government of the Pakistani province of Punjab is considering different measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including a complete lockdown in the capital of Lahore, which is currently witnessing the worst surge in infections, Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister's adviser on information, said.

South Korea has decided to keep in place the COVID-19 restrictions regarding vacations and off-base travel for military staff for another two weeks, the country's defense ministry said.

The World Health Organization will publish a full report on the fact-finding mission it sent to Wuhan to research the origins of the coronavirus after holding consultations with member states on March 30, WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert mission has concluded that it is "extremely unlikely" the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory, according to a draft copy of their report obtained by Sputnik.

The United States has extended until June its freeze on eviction of tenants unable to pay rent to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced.

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrier has conducted the first testing of CommonPass, an app indicating a passenger's COVID-19 status, on its Tokyo-New York route as part of measures to simplify the travel process amid the pandemic, media reported.

Paris and the European Commission are about to sign a deal on a rescue package for the Air France airline, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since 2020, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie said.