Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.797 million, over 127.9 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 127,9847,644, including 2,797,124 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,378,314, including 550,688 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has many valid invitations to visit foreign countries, he will resume trips abroad after he gets the second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Mali became the 58th country to authorize the use of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced.

Some 5,000 staff members of Lebanon's flag carrier, middle East Airlines (MEA), including its chief Mohamad El-Hout, will receive Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, a coordinator at MEA's COVID-19 crisis management committee told Sputnik.

Ethiopia is awaiting Russia's documents for registering the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the African country, and is ready to purchase the vaccine when it has financial opportunities, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik.

Venezuela is interested in approval in the country of Russian COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

German pharmaceutical manufacturer BioNTech said in its annual financial report that it planned to expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 2.5 billion doses annually by the end of the year.

Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has registered 31 cases of brain thrombosis after the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, resulting in nine casualties, Der Spiegel reported.

German health authorities decided that starting March 31, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine would be administered only to people over 60 years old, the DPA agency reported, citing sources familiar with the ministerial meeting with heads of federal states.

Mexico's Secretariat of Health said it had distributed more than 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines out of 12 million doses purchased from various manufacturers.

Chile has signed a deal for the delivery of 1.8 million doses of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine scheduled to arrive in May-June 2021, the country's president, Sebastian Pinera, announced.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is recommending a pause in inoculating Canadians under the age of 55 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine citing safety concerns.

An analysis of blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients who were infected before novel coronavirus variants emerged demonstrated that immune systems were still able to recognize mutations from variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

The coronavirus dynamics in Russia is much better than in other countries, which encourages domestic tourism, President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia registered 8,277 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,711 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,536,820, the coronavirus response center said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that another coronavirus wave is expected to hit war-torn Syria as community transmission of the virus is likely to continue in 2021.

The European Union may start easing the COVID-19 restrictions in the second quarter of 2021 based on the current vaccination and virus transmission dynamics, the European Commission stated in a report.

Germany decided to keep border control with the Czech Republic in place for two more weeks due to COVID-19 concerns in the neighboring country, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

Italy will introduce a mandatory five-day quarantine for all arrivals from other countries of the European Union, sources from the Italian Health Ministry told reporters.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday released its report on a study of the origins of COVID-19 following a visit of WHO experts to China's Wuhan province where the virus originated. The experts came to the conclusion that it is "extremely unlikely" the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a laboratory.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron joined other 20 world leaders and the World Health Organization in calling for a new international treaty similar to those agreed after the two world wars to help countries face future health crises, warning that another pandemic is not a matter "of if, but when."

Public concern over the coronavirus has significantly decreased in the United Kingdom since February, but the pandemic remains the number one challenge the country faces, a fresh Ipsos MORI Issues Index poll showed.