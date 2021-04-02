Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.821 million, over 129.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 129,317,945, including 2,821,367 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,520,491, including 552,942 fatalities.

Over 10 million sets of the Sputnik V vaccine are available in the Russian market, Inna Dolzhikova, the head of the Ivanovskiy Institute of Virology's Laboratory of the Russian State Collection of Viruses, said.

Panama has registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, becoming the 59th country to approve the drug, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Russia's second coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona is already available for those wishing to get inoculated, as hospitals across the country started receiving it this week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The use of Russia's Sputnik V in San Marino has shown that it is a well-trusted vaccine that deserves a positive assessment, San Marino Secretary of State for Health Roberto Ciavatta said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia is capable of producing up to 10,000 doses of the Carnivac-Cov coronavirus vaccine for animals per day, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said.

More than a half of German citizens - 57 percent - have expressed readiness to be inoculated with Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V if it is approved for use in the European Union and Germany, a poll conducted by the Forsa institute for the RTL media group shows.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it had agreed with China's TopRidge Pharma pharmaceutical company to produce over 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine annually in China.

The Italian government has passed another decree on measures to combat coronavirus infection, which, in particular, makes vaccination mandatory for all health workers.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has approved the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Egypt received more than 854,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine last night, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

India launched the third phase of its mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus that covers citizens aged 45 years and older, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced.

Johnson & Johnson admits having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at an East Baltimore facility, reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruining of about 15 million doses.

Moderna partnered with the healthcare equipment maker Zimedica to create a mobile system to manufacture future vaccines using the technology behind Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, Zimedica said.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their coronavirus vaccine's effectiveness was assessed at 91.3 percent measured seven days through up to six months after injection of the second dose, down from November's 95 percent assessment.

Beijing authorities estimate that 44 percent of the Chinese capital's population of 21.5 million has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

South Korea will introduce in April a digital certification system verifying a person's COVID-19 vaccination status via a smartphone application, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

Vietnam has received the first coronavirus vaccine delivery under the COVAX mechanism, state-run news agency VNA reported.

The president of the UN Security Council for April, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, said in an interview with Sputnik that the Security Council needs only 200 COVID-19 vaccine doses to allow its members to resume in-person meetings in the Chamber in New York.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy said in an interview with Sputnik he expected his country to have its vaccine by the beginning of fall.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized the "unacceptably slow" rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe, adding that tough social distancing measures may still be required to curb the spread of the disease while vaccine coverage remains low.

The Russian Health Ministry has authorized the use of COVID-globulin medication against the coronavirus ” based on blood plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus ” that was developed by Rostec corporation's National Immunobiological Company, Rostec announced.

Russia registered 9,169 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,275 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,554,264, the coronavirus response center said.

Russia faces no risk of the third wave of the coronavirus and re-introduction of the self-isolation regime, since the population has developed sufficient herd immunity, and the small increase in daily incidence should not raise concerns, Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist and an expert in dangerous infections, told Sputnik.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, has increased by record 3,869 to 321,515 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

The French government will step up controls over inter-regional trips starting next Tuesday as part of the statewide strategy to curb the coronavirus pandemic, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

Thailand has reduced the quarantine period upon arrival for travelers inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines which have the Thai regulator's authorization, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said.

The Bolivian authorities have decided to restrict entry rules and introduced quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, President Luis Arce said.

The Canadian province of Ontario will go into a four-week lockdown effective Saturday amid a steady rise in variant cases of the coronavirus disease, Premier Doug Ford announced.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party spoke against a new set of COVID-19-related measures across France announced by President Emmanuel Macron a day earlier.

The French Senate, the upper chamber of the parliament, passed the government program to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid the deteriorating coronavirus incidence rates.

Immunity to coronavirus in those who have gone through COVID-19, on average, lasts about six months, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

NASA lost nearly $3 billion in 2020 due to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including disruptions in staff availability and supply chains as well as delays of launches, the office of NASA inspector general said.