Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.842 million, and over 130 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of cases globally is 130,548,634, including 2,842,144 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,647,813 cases, including 554,522 fatalities.

The whole of Italy has become a "red zone" for Easter, entering a tough three-day lockdown from Saturday.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday extended the year-long state of emergency for another month, media said.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday to demand lifting of the overnight curfew that was introduced in November amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the country may introduce serious coronavirus-linked restrictions within the upcoming weeks.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that prohibits businesses requiring a so-called "vaccine passport" or other proof of coronavirus vaccination from potential customers in order to provide entry into the establishment and service.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that he had received a positive antigen test for COVID-19. The president told media he was feeling well and had no severe symptoms.

The Swiss lit hundreds of virtual candles on Saturday to remember more than 9.7 million people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and send a message of hope to the living.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all countries to protect education amid the coronavirus-linked lockdown.

The International Monetary Fund approved more than $2.3 billion in arrangements for Kenya to support recovery during the pandemic, the board said in a statement.

The number of Americans who received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine has topped 100 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.