Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.85 million, and over 131 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 131,121,384, including 2,850,061 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,700,922 cases, including 554,967 fatalities.

The single-shot Sputnik V Light version of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus decreases the chance of infection by 50-60 percent, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya research institute behind the vaccine, said on Sunday.

The Baltimore manufacturing facility where millions of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine doses were ruined due to a mix-up of ingredients has been stopped from making the AstraZeneca vaccine, the New York Times reported citing federal health officials.

More than 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the United States over a 24-hour period, setting a new record, Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, COVID-19 Data Director at the White House said.

The coronavirus state of emergency currently imposed in the Czech Republic will end on April 11 as the government no longer intends to ask the parliament to extend it, Prime Minister Andrei Babis told reporters on Sunday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, in an interview with Bild am Sonntag published on Sunday, said that fully vaccinated citizens would be able to enjoy some privileges soon, for example, they would no longer have to quarantine.

The government of the Indian state of Maharashtra, the country's economic hub, announced new restriction measures amid a spike in COVID-19 transmissions, media reported. Malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship will be closed while a full curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. will begin on Monday. Weekends will also see strict lockdowns.

France will have to revise its economic growth for 2021 down from 6 percent to 5 percent due to the coronavirus restrictions, Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire said in an exclusive interview with Journal du Dimanche.

Paris has reached an agreement in principle with the European Commission on a financial support package for the Air France flag carrier, hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire announced on Sunday.

Regional governors asked the Japanese government on Sunday for financial aid amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, local media reported.

Seven French military hospitals will host vaccination stations from April 6 onward as France attempts to battle third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the French Ministry of Armed Forces announced.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce "vaccine passport" trials on Monday following the easing of current lockdown measures, local media reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the development of a national deployment plan for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a press statement issued on Sunday. The goal of the planned vaccination campaign is to inoculate the majority of the adult population of Ukraine by December to reach herd immunity.