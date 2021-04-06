Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.856 million, over 131.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 131,576,415, including 2,856,593 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 30,739,818, including 555,243 fatalities.

US scientists' conclusions suggesting that Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V is relatively less effective against the strain originating in South Africa are weak, as the Russian drug develops even better protection than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a source close to the Russian Gamaleya research institute that developed the Russian vaccine told Sputnik.

Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V cannot have any effect on the human genome or genetic inheritance, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's Gamaleya research institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, is getting ready for the upcoming visit of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) representatives, it has already prepared the set of documents related to the vaccine, Gintsburg also told Sputnik.

The possibility of getting infected with the coronavirus remains three weeks after receiving second shot of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, however, the disease manifests itself only with mild symptoms in such cases, Gintsburg also said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it had agreed with India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India annually.

Russia will meet all the demands for vaccines against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday, commenting on Sputnik V vaccine export priorities.

The first large batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona was sent to Russian regions on Monday, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said, adding that over 40 regions will receive more than 230,000 vaccine sets.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V may be approved for emergency use in India within next ten days, The Hindu newspaper reported citing a government source.

The United States will work with global partners on producing the novel coronavirus vaccines to be available for everyone around the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Spain received on Monday 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the biggest such shipment the country has received since the start of the vaccination campaign, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

France will receive fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in May, as the US pharmaceutical corporation will reduce the planned 10.6 million-dose supply by two million, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

China is donating 150,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to El Salvador in addition to the purchased 2 million Sinovac vaccine doses, President Nayib Bukele said.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC has started an investigation into Emergent BioSolutions' management actions after a major accident with Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines at the organization's Baltimore manufacturing plant last week, the law firm said.

The World Health Organization's COVAX Facility for equal vaccine opportunity has delivered first round coronavirus doses to 70 countries, COVAX Facility Managing Director Aurelia Nguyen said.

Russia registered 8,646 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,817 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,589,540, the coronavirus response center said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the number of hospitalizations for the fourth week, while the number of deaths has decreased, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

A fourth wave of the coronavirus infection has started in the United States as new strains are becoming more prominent, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, who served as a member of US President Joe Biden's COVID-19 transition advisory board, says.

A fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has started across Iran as the country experiences a fresh spike in the infection cases, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the country's ministry of health and medical education, told Sputnik.

The current rate of COVID-19 infections in Japan is yet to reach the levels of a major nationwide surge that can be called a fourth wave, though caution is still required as the number of new cases has increased in several prefectures, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a parliament meeting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms the possibility of transmission of COVID-19 from humans to cats, dogs, minks, raccoon dogs, lions and tigers, and studies the effects of the virus on other animal species, WHO Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told Sputnik.

Armin Laschet, a German regional governor and leader of the ruling conservatives, proposed a tougher lockdown on Monday as a way of bridging over to a vaccination coverage that would curb the pandemic.

North Macedonia will introduce a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, from April 6-20 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection, the national government announced.

Oman will restrict travel and ban entry to foreigners during the fasting month of Ramadan as coronavirus cases continue to rise, state media cited the COVID-19 committee as saying.

The strict lockdown enforced in Venezuela for the week of Easter is being extended as the Brazilian coronavirus variant continues to spread in the country, President Nicolas Maduro announced.

Japan's Osaka Prefecture announced tougher coronavirus restrictions, casting doubt on the Olympic torch relay that is due to pass through the region in mid-April, media reported.

People in England will be offered rapid COVID-19 tests twice a week from April 9, as part of the UK government's plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and reopen business and society, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it had approved a third tranche of debt service relief grants totaling $238 million for 28 poorest and most vulnerable states affected by the measures implemented to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic.