Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.951 million, over 137 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 137,034,945, including 2,951,331 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 31,311,046, including 563,027 fatalities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, agreed to maintain cooperation on Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the Kremlin said.

Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V vaccine at Italian plant Adienne is expected to begin in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani) and Russia's Gamaleya National Center signed a cooperation agreement that will allow Sputnik V vaccine trials to start in Rome, the institute's chief Francesco Vaia announced.

Governors of Brazil's northeastern states intend to appeal to the Supreme Court if they do not receive a response from the national drug regulator Anvisa on the delays in import approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Piaui state governor Wellington Dias announced.

Iran hopes to receive more doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

The United Kingdom has completed the vaccination of those over 50 ahead of schedule, administering first shots of coronavirus vaccines to millions of people, the Downing Street said.

The decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine will not significantly impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will await and subsequently monitor safety reviews of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine conducted by national medical agencies, after US regulators recommended a pause in the vaccine's use following reports of blood clotting, a WHO representative told Sputnik.

The Spanish health authorities are unsure if the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus will be suspended, a Spanish Health Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik following a US probe into reports of blood clotting in some recipients of the vaccine that prompted the company to delay the rollout in Europe.

Poland will follow the decisions and recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said.

Canadian health authorities have recorded the first case of blood clotting following inoculation Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada and the country's public health agency PHAC said.

Scientists have found no evidence that the UK strain of the coronavirus leads to more severe disease or death, according to two new studies published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and The Lancet Public Health journals.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,173 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,320 the day before, the coronavirus response center said.

The gradual phasing out of lockdown measures in the United Kingdom is fraught with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

France is temporarily suspending air traffic with Brazil due to the widespread resurgence of the Brazilian coronavirus mutation across the country, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

COVID-19 testing of employees that cannot work from home should be obligatory for German businesses, as it is the best way to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, Katja Mast, the spokeswoman for Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), stated.

Groups of foreign travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to visit Israel beginning from May 23, the country's health and tourism ministries said in a joint statement.

France's spending deficit has doubled over the past pandemic year, with government debt reaching more than 2 trillion Euros, the national Court of Audit, responsible for public accounts, said.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober announced his intention to step down from the ministerial post due to health problems and exhaustion from combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Nuclear deal talks between Iran and the P4+1 group set for tomorrow in the Austrian capital of Vienna were postponed until Thursday, as a member of the European Union delegation was diagnosed with COVID-19, Iranian media reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Major US airlines flew 26.5 million passengers in February, a 61 percent decline from February 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) said.

Air Canada and the federal government have struck a deal that will see the country's flag carrier be given access of up to $4.68 billion in liquidity through a federal COVID-19 stimulus program for large businesses, the airliner said.