Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.024 million, over 141.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 141,680,318, including 3,024,235 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 31,716,799, including 567,551 fatalities.

The efficacy of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V reached 97.6 percent, based on analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among vaccinated Russians, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced.

The Austrian government agreed to purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and use it after its registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V continue in Turkey, and local production has not been authorized yet, Afsin Emre Kayipmaz, a member of the Turkish Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board, specified to Sputnik.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with China's Hualan Biological Bacterin to produce over 100 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V per year in China.

US corporation Pfizer and German company BioNTech said that they would deliver a further 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union, on top of the contracted 500 million shots.

Spain's health ministry is proposing a longer gap between first and second doses of some coronavirus vaccines for those under 80 to immunize more people and achieve heard immunity sooner, Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported, citing a ministry document it had obtained.

The Danish Health Authority will not completely rule out the option for the country's citizens to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine if they want it, the Ritzau agency reported.

At least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine has been administered to 50.4 percent, or nearly 130 million, of the US population over the age of 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The temporary ban on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in the United States will likely be lifted by Friday, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicted.

Deliveries of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Canada will likely be delayed, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, adding that he is reaching out to the US and European Union diplomats for help.

Australia will finalize changes to the country's vaccination strategy, including giving the green light for the inoculation of those aged 50 and over with the AstraZeneca vaccine, during a cabinet meeting this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Russia registered 8,589 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,710,690, the coronavirus response center said.

India has registered 273,810 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, making it the largest daily increase to date, the health ministry said.

Turkey has registered a record number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours as 341 patients have passed away and over 55,000 new cases of the infection were registered, the country's health ministry said.

The United States will place about 80 percent of countries around the world on its "Do Not Travel" list this week, in line with official health guidance on the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said.

India will join the United Kingdom's red list of highly infected destinations subject to travel bans due to the appearance of a new coronavirus variant, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.

The Indian capital of New Delhi has declared a six-day quarantine amid the surge in new coronavirus cases, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Japanese prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo may join Osaka and request Tokyo's authorization to impose a state of emergency over an increase in coronavirus disease cases, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said.

The authorities of the Tokyo metropolitan area plan to request the central government impose a state of emergency later this week over an increase in cases of coronavirus, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing sources.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his trip to India, planned for the next week, in light of the coronavirus developments, and will hold a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, instead, the Downing Street announced.

Chinese commercial flight industry was able to restore cargo and passenger capacity to pre-pandemic levels last month, according to a report published by civil aviation data service provider VariFlight.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said emergency support would be provided to the province of Ontario amid the third wave of COVID-19.

UK scientists are planning to study how the immune system responds to being re-exposed to the coronavirus disease among recovered patients, Sky News reported.