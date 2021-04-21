Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.035 million, over 142.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 142,391,951, including 3,035,163 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 31,772,125, including 568,196 fatalities.

Moscow will host in June a session of a Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s commission that will center around vaccination and coronavirus fight, Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the Russian lower chamber, said.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to start production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which can be exported to countries in Central and Latin America in the future, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Hankook Korus Pharm, a subsidiary of South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha, will start manufacturing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in May, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Mexico expects to receive two batches of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the end of April, Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport has started issuing coronavirus vaccination passports in line with the World Health Organization's standards.

The European Commission, with the help of Austria, will give an impetus to the inoculation campaigns in the Western Balkan nations by delivering 651,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine starting May, President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Commission has started consultations with the United States on mutual recognition of coronavirus certificates, a commission spokesperson announced.

National health authorities of EU member states should make their own decision on whether to use Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine in light of clotting as a possible rare side effect, Emer Cooke, the executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said.

The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is currently the subject of an ongoing review by the EMA and updates on its status will be available by the end of the week, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

Due to Sweden's under-65 age limit for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, members of this age group who have already received one dose will have their second shot replaced with an alternative mRNA vaccine, the Swedish Public Health Agency said.

Italy is ready to introduce the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the national immunization campaign on Wednesday, provided it was approved by the European Medicines Agency and Italian drug watchdog AIFA, Italian news agency ANSA reported, citing sources.

The Philippines has granted emergency use authorization to the Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccines, the country's food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has observed an "alarming" increase in coronavirus cases in the greater European region, WHO Russia told Sputnik, citing the organization's regional office in Europe.

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,164 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,589 the day before, the coronavirus response center said.

Colombia has registered 420 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, the largest number since the beginning of the epidemic in the country in March 2020, the Colombian Health Ministry said.

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnador ordered Russians arriving from abroad after May 1 to take a coronavirus test twice with an interval of at least a day, the corresponding decree of Russia's chief state sanitary doctor was published on the official portal of legal information. This also applies to returnees from Turkey and Tanzania in the period from April 21 to May 1, the watchdog noted.

Rospotrebnador also instructed the heads of its territorial bodies to organize random testing for coronavirus of foreign citizens at airports.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would visit Russia to discuss resumption of flights when the situation with coronavirus in his country normalizes.

Mexico has extended the ban on crossing its land border from the United States for states considered high COVID-19 risk, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Colombia is introducing new coronavirus restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 in areas where intensive care units (ICUs) are overcrowded, W Radio Colombia reports citing an Interior and Health Ministry release.

Japan's central government will consider declaring a fresh state of emergency in the western prefecture of Osaka ” the third one since the outbreak of the pandemic ” in a bid to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases after consulting experts, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said.

Canada's budget deficit stands at $282.67 billion (354 billion Canadian Dollars) in the 2020-21 fiscal year amid record spending in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country's 2021 federal budget revealed.

Israel's public debt to gross domestic product ratio jumped to 72.4 percent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, compared to 60 percent in 2019, reaching the highest level in a decade, media reported on Tuesday, citing a fresh report by the Accountant General of the Finance Ministry.

The UK government launches, at a G7 virtual meeting, a new public-private partnership between industry, international organizations and leading experts with the aim of saving lives from future diseases and preventing another global pandemic, the UK government announced.

The Canadian government has allotted $80.93 billion (101.4 billion Canadian dollars) over the next three years towards recovery from the economic devastation inflicted upon the country the coronavirus pandemic, the country's 2021 federal budget revealed.