Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.077 million, over 145 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 145,095,141, including 3,077,628 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 31,968,306, including 570,932 fatalities.

Over 11.1 million Russian citizens were inoculated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine, while 6.8 million citizens got both shots of the vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

The European Medicines Agency is starting a series of investigations to clarify mechanism causing rare cases of blood clots after inoculation with some adenoviral vector-based vaccines, Marco Cavaleri, the head of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Office Biological Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, said.

The Canadian province of Ontario has recorded its first blood clotting event following vaccination with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the province's Chief Medical Officer David Williams said.

Russia registered 8,840 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,996 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,744,961, the coronavirus response center said. Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health protection watchdog, however, warned that the coronavirus situation in the country could deteriorate.

India has registered 332,730 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the health ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the initiative to extend the public holidays in May, which will now last from May 1-10.

The Austrian government is planning to relax some COVID-19 restrictions starting May 19 and reopen restaurants, hotels, as well as cultural and sports facilities, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The government of Cyprus decided to impose stricter restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 from April 26 to May 9 due to the deteriorating epidemiologic situation.

Canada has suspended the flights from India and Pakistan over the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in these countries and the spread of the Indian strain of the coronavirus, the Canadian Ministry of Transport said.

Special train named Oxygen Express has left India's eastern state of Andhra Pradesh for western Maharashtra, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, as part of the so-called Oxygen Express service aimed to help curb a spike in infections, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised to make this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo as safe as possible as the city prepares for a new state of coronavirus emergency.

Russia's economy is actively recovering and will return to its pre-pandemic levels in the second half of this year, the Bank of Russia's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said.

The UK Treasury borrowed 303.1 billion pounds ($421 billion) in the financial year ending in March 2021 to pay for the schemes the government implemented to keep workers in jobs and support businesses while trying to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Ottawa is in contact with New Delhi about providing assistance to India amid intensification of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Canada's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.