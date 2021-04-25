Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.091 million, over 145 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of cases globally is 145,917,434 including 3,091,058 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, 32,022,974, including 571,547 fatalities.

More than 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the world, according to Agence France-Presse, citing official sources.

Senior Belgian health officials have agreed to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged over 40, media said.

Greek politician and former National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos announced having visited Serbia to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

South Korea has signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Canada has secured 65 million booster coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer for 2022-2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

Chile has received the first batch of 158,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 under the COVAX international distribution initiative, the country's Ministry of Health announced.

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova has arrived in the Chisinau airport.

Russia registered 8,828 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,840 the day before, taking the tally to 4,753,789, the coronavirus response center said.

India has registered 346,786 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan has surpasses the 5,600 threshold, becoming the largest one in three months, NHK reported.

Disneyland Paris has opened a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at its convention center.

Authorities in Germany and India have announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India, where a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation had been discovered earlier this week.

Kuwait has suspended all direct commercial flights from India until further notice starting Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Iran will ban all air traffic with India, as well as with Pakistan, beginning from Sunday evening, according to Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Hassan Zibakhsh, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

All state and unregulated markets in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh will be shut down for two weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Agence Kampuchea Presse reported, citing municipal authorities.