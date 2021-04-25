UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.091 million, over 145 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday, the number of cases globally is 145,917,434 including 3,091,058 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, 32,022,974, including 571,547 fatalities.

More than 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the world, according to Agence France-Presse, citing official sources.

Senior Belgian health officials have agreed to limit the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged over 40, media said.

Greek politician and former National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos announced having visited Serbia to get inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

South Korea has signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Canada has secured 65 million booster coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer for 2022-2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

Chile has received the first batch of 158,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 under the COVAX international distribution initiative, the country's Ministry of Health announced.

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus that Russia donated to Moldova has arrived in the Chisinau airport.

Russia registered 8,828 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,840 the day before, taking the tally to 4,753,789, the coronavirus response center said.

India has registered 346,786 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Japan has surpasses the 5,600 threshold, becoming the largest one in three months, NHK reported.

Disneyland Paris has opened a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at its convention center.

Authorities in Germany and India have announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India, where a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation had been discovered earlier this week.

Kuwait has suspended all direct commercial flights from India until further notice starting Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

Iran will ban all air traffic with India, as well as with Pakistan, beginning from Sunday evening, according to Civil Aviation Organization spokesman Hassan Zibakhsh, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

All state and unregulated markets in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh will be shut down for two weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Agence Kampuchea Presse reported, citing municipal authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Russia Traffic Germany Phnom Penh Paris Chisinau Japan United States Serbia Moldova SITE Justin Trudeau Sunday Market Media All From 786 Investment Limited Billion Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

16 minutes ago

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

1 hour ago

Belarus' Lukashenko Vows to Punish Foiled Assassin

1 minute ago

KP CS stresses need for implementation of NCOC dec ..

1 minute ago

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.