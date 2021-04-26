Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The toll of coronavirus cases globally has topped 146.67 million, according to the latest data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

This includes 3,103,115 related deaths and over 84.5 million recoveries.

Over the past day, about 760,000 new cases were confirmed globally.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases and deaths, 32 million and 572,049, respectively.

India comes second with over 16.9 cases, reporting a new record of 349,691 cases in daily increase. India's death toll is the fourth-highest, counting 192,311 people.

Brazil has the third-highest case count, 14.3 million, and the second-highest death toll, 389,492. France comes next with 5.5 million cases, including 102,873 deaths.

Russia's toll of 4.7 million cases is the fifth-highest, including 106,434 deaths. The Russian authorities reported 8,780 new cases and 332 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hungary's comparative analysis of vaccines in its portfolio has showed that Russia's Sputnik V is by far the safest and most effective among the five, including the drugs by Moderna, Pfizer/BionTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Sinopharm.

Czech President Milos Zeman vowed readiness to back the use of Sputnik V in the case of shortage of EU-certified vaccines.

More than 5 million US citizens are skipping their second vaccine shots, either voluntarily or because of doses lack king, The New York Times reported, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

German police are probing a nurse at a Red Cross immunization center for replacing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine with saline solution and not reporting it to supervisors.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi got vaccinated but did not specify the vaccine.

India's capital of New Delhi extended lockdown for another week. The national ministry of the interior banned all non-medical use of oxygen to save the capacity for the record-breaking increase in infections.

Germany, the European Union, and the United States are putting together aid for India. The United Kingdom committed to sending ventilators and oxygen to India.

Italy banned entry to people with travel history in India over the past 2 weeks.

Bangladesh closed the border with India for 2 weeks.

Japan might exempt Tokyo Olympics athletes from mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported, citing sources. Prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo went into the third state of emergency for nearly 3 weeks.

London Metropolitan Police police said Saturday's anti-lockdown protests left 8 officers injured and 5 protesters arrested, including for assault of an officer.

Estonia and Russia have resumed bilateral air traffic after over a year-long pause. The weekly flights will be available on Sundays, according to Tallinn Airport.