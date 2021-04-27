Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.113 million, over 147.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 147,419,857, including 3,113,666 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 32,101,766, including 572,419 fatalities.

The production targets for Russian coronavirus vaccines EpiVacCorona and CoviVac in the first quarter has been met, but not on Sputnik V yet, but its production is larger, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be registered during the national May holidays, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it had reached an agreement with Turkey's pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac on local production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, with production set to start in the upcoming months at several facilities.

The RDIF will deliver Sputnik V vaccine to India amid a difficult situation with COVID-19, the first doses will arrive on May 1, the fund's CEO Kirill Dmitriev said in an interview with CNN.

Germany is dealing with possible purchase of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V independently, the volume of orders will depend on how soon it is registered in the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel also promised that prioritization of people for vaccination by age group in Germany would end in June.

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi announced it would participate in the production of some 200 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US firm Moderna starting September in an effort to assist the latter in meeting global demand for the drug.

Malaysia deems the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and will use it for people aged 60 and older, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

Fewer than one in four Americans not yet immunized against the coronavirus are willing to take the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, due to broad mistrust after government health officials briefly paused the use of the single-shot for safety reasons, a Washington Post-ABC News survey showed.

The United States will release 60 million Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries as supply increases, Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team, said.

Canada's health regulator has approved the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, manufacturer Lucira Health said.

Russia registered 8,803 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,780 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,771,372, the coronavirus response center said.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran has exceeded 70,000 after a record 496 people died from the infection over the past 24 hours, the Iranian Health Ministry said.

The first direct flight from Russia to Estonia landed in the Baltic nation's capital on Sunday, marking the end of a more than a year-long pause in travel, the Tallinn airport authority said.

The Dutch ministry in charge of aviation said that flights from India would be banned until at least May 1 amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

Italy has begun implementation of the new governmental decree, which has the aim of easing restrictions in most parts of the country starting today, according to the document issued by Interior Minister Lamberto Giannini.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17 due to the situation with the coronavirus.

Starting May 10, Cyprus will lift all restrictions on tourists vaccinated against the coronavirus, including with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said in an interview with the CNA news agency.

The government of Canada has inked a deal with a medical laboratory services company to screen temporary foreign workers entering the province of Quebec for the novel coronavirus, Public Services and Procurement Canada said.

Bangladesh will close the land border with India for two weeks starting Monday to avoid a coronavirus spillover, the foreign ministry said.

Indians are advised to wear face protection at home, especially if there is a suspected COVID-19 patient in the family, senior health official Vinod Paul said.

Russia plans to send various coronavirus-related items, including essential drugs and oxygen generators to India amid record surge in COVID-19 cases, Indian newspaper The Hindu reported, citing sources close to the negotiations between the countries.

As Russia is concerned over the growing coronavirus incidence in India, the two countries' leaderships could urgently agree on some contact in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmasyntez has told Sputnik it is ready to deliver up to one million packages of antiviral drug Remdesivir by the end of May to India, which is currently struggling to contain a record spike in coronavirus cases.

EU Commission prepares humanitarian response to the surge in COVID-19 in India in a form of medical oxygen devices and medications, Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said.

Germany will send oxygen and medicines to India to help it tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

France will conduct a humanitarian operation to support India in its efforts to stem the surge of the coronavirus disease, the country's foreign ministry said.

The United States will send a special strike team to India to help the country fight the new spike in coronavirus cases, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The Indian armed forces will bring retired medical personnel back to assist with handling the surge in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied media reports claiming that back in October he had said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another COVID-19 lockdown.