Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.125 million, over 148.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 148,160,752, including 3,125,773 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 32,152,531, including 573,044 fatalities.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be effective against the Indian mutation of the coronavirus, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed the first phase of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine evaluation in Russia and is currently preparing for a visit to the production capacities, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTIC) has recognized Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, as safe and has approved its commercial release in the country. However, Brazilian health regulatory agency Anvisa rejected a regional government request on the import of Sputnik V.

The delay in the approval of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has more to do with politics than with either science or access to information, the vaccine's developer said.

The governor of Brazil's northeastern state of Ceara, Camilo Santana, pledged on Tuesday to fight for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the local population following the national regulator's refusal to authorize vaccine import.

A new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Armenia on Monday, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

Ecuador's President-elect Guillermo Lasso has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the leaders of China and the US, for help in fighting COVID-19 and getting the Ecuadorian population vaccinated.

The United Kingdom does not have extra coronavirus vaccines to send to India, which is currently suffering from an acute spike of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The United States will release 60 million AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to other countries as the supply increases, Biden administration COVID-19 response team senior adviser Andrew Slavitt said.

The benefits of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals outweigh its risks, but a blood clot warning has been added to the product label, Canada's health department and regulator said.

The Canadian province of Quebec has recorded the country's first death following immunization with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Premier Francois Legault said.

The US and Japanese SpaceX mission crew on the International Space Station (ISS) are looking forward to their coronavirus vaccinations after flying back to earth this week on the SpaceX Dragon after a more than five month mission, astronaut Shannon Walker said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ordered the national self-defense forces to create a mass vaccination center as part of efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing the country's defense minister.

Russia's single-day coronavirus incidence increase fell to the lowest level since September 27, as 8,053 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,803 the day before, the coronavirus response center said.

The spread of the coronavirus in Russia has plateaued, but people must remain vigilant and follow heath recommendations, Melita Vujnovic, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative to Russia, said.

Belgium suspended passenger travel and transit originating from India, Brazil and South Africa as the countries continue to battle surging coronavirus cases, media reported.

The Slovak government extended the coronavirus-related emergency situation regime for another 30 days, until May 28, the TA3 broadcaster reported.

Chile decided to keep the borders closed for another month over COVID-19, Health Minister Enrique Paris told reporters.

The 93rd academy Awards had an all-time record low number of viewers, according to statistics released by data giant Nielsen.

US consumer confidence hit a 14-month high in April as the outlook on the economy strengthened from what appeared to be a steadily improving jobs market and relief payments amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Conference board's Consumer Confidence Index showed.

Identified mutations of a new coronavirus strain from India indicate that this variant is highly infectious and may be resistant to COVID-19 antibodies, the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik,