Latest on Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection across the world topped 3.195 million as of Sunday, while over 152.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world ” 32,402,849 infections, including 576,866 fatalities.

Armenia received on Sunday 100,000 CoronaVac vaccines doses from China that will be enough to immunize 50,000 people, the national health ministry said. The vaccines were provided by the government of China free of charge. The ministry said they will be used to vaccine Armenians and foreign nationals living in the country.

Russia's Chumakov research center plans to produce at least 7.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine CoviVac by the end of the year, the institute's director general, Aidar Ishmukhametov, said on Sunday. The center also applied for authorization from the Russian health ministry to administer their vaccine to people over 60 years old.

The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was delivered to Baku on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

South Korea fears an oncoming shortage in COVID-19 vaccines as less that 10% of the country's AstraZeneca doses are left in stock amid possible delays in further shipments, the health authority said on Sunday.

Jordan now has three confirmed cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19, according to the country's Health Minister Feras Al Hawari.

India recorded 3,689 new coronavirus deaths in just 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the country's total death toll to over 215,542 people, the Union Health Ministry reported. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has grown by 392,562 to over 3.3 million over the same period.

Russia's coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday.

The country also confirmed 8,697 new cases over the same period. More than 4.8 million have contracted COVID-19 in Russia since the pandemic began.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, in turn, that the coronavirus situation in the country remained tense, with over 300,000 patients under observation. He said up to a quarter of people who contracted the respiratory disease had suffered complications, and 10% required hospitalization and treatment for non-infectious diseases.

Taiwan delivered 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to India on Sunday as part of an international effort to help the coronavirus-struck nation deal with the oxygen crunch.

The UK plans to send additional 1,000 ventilators to Indian hospitals to support the country in the fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minster's office announced on Sunday. The UK national health service will also establish a "clinical advisory group" to help Indian institutions streamline their COVID-19 response.

India's Haryana state government made the decision to enforce a week-long lockdown in the whole state starting May 3 amid the recent COVID-19 surge.

VIOLATIONS OF COVID-RESTRICTIONS

Police detained 132 people for administrative offenses and resisting officers' orders in a brutal crackdown on an unauthorized open-air festival in the Belgian capital, a spokesperson said.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 people defied coronavirus rules to party in the Bois de la Cambre park on Saturday, despite a plea from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo not to attend La Boum 2 event.

PREPARATIONS FOR TOKYO OLYMPICS AMID COVID-19

Athletes are forced to queue for several minutes before using sports equipment during training sessions due to strict social distancing rules at FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo.

International athletes competing in the World Cup share on social media footage from the long queue they have to wait in as part of the COVID-19 regulations introduced by the organizers.