UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The COVID-19 death toll has topped 3.21 million globally as of Tuesday, with over 153 million cumulative cases now confirmed, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from various national authorities, media and other sources.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world ” over 32 million infections, including more than 577,000 fatalities.

Poland detected two COVID-19 clusters linked to the Indian mutant strain in Warsaw and Katowice, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

India diagnosed eight out of 12 lions with COVID-19 at the Nehru Zoological Park, which is the first such case in the country.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Security Council Chairman Armen Grigoryan got shots of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to immunize people aged 30 and older.

Mexico began vaccinating people aged 50 and older.

North Korea's state-run media Rodong Sinmun told citizens that vaccines were no "panacea" and had numerous life-threatening side effects after the country did not receive a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses through COVAX due to vaccine shortage.

EU vaccination certificates will enter into force in all member states in mid-June, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The US might have to increase interest rates to prevent the economy from "overheating," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at between zero and 0.25% since March 2020 to aid recovery from COVID-19.

Catalonia will lift the curfew and reopen borders on May 9, the Spanish autonomous region's acting president, Pere Aragones, said.

Bavaria will lift the curfew and social contact restrictions for fully vaccinated and recovered people starting from May 6, the German state's minister-president, Markus Soeder, said.

Madrid regional elections were held with strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek refuted media reports on his alleged plans to go to Russia in order to "barter" the Vrbetice scandal for Prague's bid to host top-level Russia-US talks and supplies of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to the Czech Republic.

Turkey will further tighten lockdown measures on Friday, restricting commercial activity to sales of staple foods and personal hygiene products, the interior ministry said.

India's opposition Indian National Congress party urged the government to impose a total lockdown.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed anti-lockdown protesters for prolonging the duration of the restrictive public health measures and the coronavirus pandemic itself.

Hungary told the International Tennis Federation it would not be able to host the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to public health concerns. The tennis tournament has already been postponed twice due to COVID-19.

Iraq will impose a quarantine involving a total ban on movements from May 12-22, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said.

Related Topics

India Tennis Shortage Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Scandal Russia Interior Minister German Prague Katowice Warsaw Czech Republic United States Justin Trudeau March May Congress 2020 Media All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

34 minutes ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTAâ€™s c ..

1 hour ago

US, Allies to Pressure Caracas Until Venezuela 'Re ..

7 minutes ago

UNGA President Volkan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Make USMCA More 'Worker-Ce ..

7 minutes ago

US Jails Neo-Nazi for 41 Months for Harassing Jour ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.