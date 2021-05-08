Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) This week saw discussion of coronavirus vaccine intellectual property rights gaining traction as the world continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the numerous vaccines available.

Thailand is planning to open up for tourists according to a four-stage plan. The first stage will launch in April this year; those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible for a shorter quarantine upon entry. The fourth stage presumes free entry and is expected to begin in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is launching a lockdown and a curfew. Both will be in place from May 9 to May 16. All parks and entertainment venues will be closed, all gatherings will be banned. The curfew will be in place between 7 pm and 5 am.

France, which has mandatory quarantine for people arriving from five countries, is expanding this list of states, according to the AFP. Arrivals from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, the UAE, Qatar and Turkey will now join those traveling from India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa.

The World Health Organization endorsed the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. With China's vaccine added to the list, there are now six shots with emergency use listing.

"This expands the list of #COVID19 vaccines that COVAX can buy, and gives countries confidence to expedite their own regulatory approval, and to import and administer a vaccine," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom told a press conference.

At the same press conference, Tedros welcomed the United States' pledge to back an intellectual property rights waiver on coronavirus vaccines.

"It's also important to remember that intellectual property waivers will need to be accompanied by transfer of technology and know-how for these difficult-to-make #COVID19 vaccines," Tedros remarked.

The WHO is calling on "governments to offer incentives to manufacturers to share technology & know-how," as Tedros said.