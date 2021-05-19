Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.394 million, over 163.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 163,788,738, including 3,394,433 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 32,987,411, including 587,035 fatalities.

The fourth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will soon enter circulation, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with foreign partners in the fight against the pandemic.

The sixth shipment of Russian Sputnik V vaccines to Mexico has arrived from Moscow, Mexican state-run vaccine manufacturer Birmex said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has allowed the storage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus in normal fridge conditions, at 35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, for up to 31 days.

Jacques Borlee, the coach of the Belgian men's 4x400m relay team, said Tuesday that the runners were surprised to see their performance drop after they received a COVID-19 shot.

Resistance to coronavirus vaccinations in rural communities in the United States threatens to delay an end to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report.

Current vaccines in use in the United States have proven "partially and probably protective" against the B.1.617 coronavirus variant raging in India, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said.

Canada is investing $165.17 million in a Toronto-area biotechnology company to help grow its vaccine manufacturing capability, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent movements urged states and pharma giants to produce more COVID-19 shots in order to fix the "glaring inequity" in access to vaccines around the world.

Russia registered 8,183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 9,328 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,957,756, the federal response center said.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in India has risen by 4,329 in the past 24 hours, marking another largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

The United States is seeing signs of victory in the "war" against the novel coronavirus, with significant decrease in cases and deaths in all 50 states, officials from the White House COVID-19 Response Team said.

The US government has raised its level of advisory warnings against citizens traveling to Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan and Thailand, the State Department announced.

The widespread use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, sometimes termed vaccine passports, will not be enough to successfully restart international tourism amid the pandemic, as other tools, such as digital health passes and effective testing, will be required, Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary-general of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), told Sputnik in an interview.

Japan's pandemic-hit GDP in fiscal 2020 fell by 4.6% in real terms from the previous year, which marked the sharpest decline since data began to be compiled in 1955, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

The cancellation of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled for June 2-5, is out of question, as preparations for the event are ongoing in cooperation with Russia's consumer health protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Experts at the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) are predicting that the global tourism sector will need up to four years to recover from the financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered the worst crisis in the history of the industry, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told Sputnik in an interview.

Nearly a half of Britons polled say they will consider quitting their job if their employers try to force them to go back into the office, a study conducted by the UK apartment sharing website SpareRoom has found.

Syrian Kurds would welcome international assistance to cope with the coronavirus pandemic because they currently lack vaccines in the northeast region and are in need of ventilators and other medication, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.