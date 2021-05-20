Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.408 million, over 164.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 164,431,521, including 3,408,536 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,016,539, including 587,640 fatalities.

Registration of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Europe is being delayed because of orders by some high-ranking EU officials, and European citizens and local law enforcement offices must figure out why this happens, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

Russia's veterinary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is negotiating the launch of the production of Carnivac-Cov COVID-19 vaccine for animals in Belarus, Yulia Melano, an adviser to the Russian agency's chief, said.

Kyrgyzstan had to ditch about 1,000 doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V due to accidental defrosting in a capital city facility, Burul Asylbekova, the chief of Bishkek's Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, said.

Gabon may approve other Russian-made vaccines after giving green light to Sputnik V, Gabonese Ambassador to Russia Johanna Rose Mamiaka told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa international conference.

Egypt announced an agreement to supply Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the country's government said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that the government was rather positive that COVID-19 vaccines used in the national immunization campaign were effective against all mutations of the coronavirus.

Spain will administer a second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to those who received the first shot of AstraZeneca, the health ministry said.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said that the government gave a green light to its request to vaccinate the national team against the coronavirus prior to the upcoming European Football Championship.

A total of 360 people in Moldova have contracted the coronavirus after receiving the vaccine, the national public health agency's epidemiologist, Alexei Ceban, said.

Pharmacists in Japan may be allowed to administer coronavirus vaccines as part of the government's measures to accelerate the country's slow immunization campaign, media reported, citing Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.

The number of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus used around the world has surpassed 1.5 billion, Johns Hopkins University says.

Russia registered 7,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,183 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 4,965,676, the federal response center said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected that the COVID-19 death rate will continue to decrease over the next four weeks and estimated that the final number of fatalities will not exceed 604,000 in total.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 4,529 within the past day, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the health ministry said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 75,445 to 15,732,836 within the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Argentina has registered 35,543 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national health ministry said.

The European Union plans to ease travel restrictions for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and to expand the list of countries allowed to enter the bloc, European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand confirmed.

Austrian diners rushed to eat out after their favorite cafes, restaurants and beer gardens reopened on Wednesday as the Alpine nation continues the gradual lifting of coronavirus curbs.

Saudi Arabia will make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for any type of activities, including using public transport and visiting government agencies, starting from August 1, the national interior ministry said.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci warned of the danger of Americans misinterpreting the updated masking guidelines.

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday criticized New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling the new coronavirus variant affecting children "Singapore variant," saying that politicians should stick to facts.

Emergent BioSolutions approved hundreds of thousands of Dollars in bonuses to its top executives in 2020 after its factory in Baltimore contaminated millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses before any had yet been approved by the US government, the New York Times reported.

The House of Representatives has adopted a Senate-passed bill to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A senior Trump administration official who had previously received hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from Emergent BioSolutions, awarded the company a huge coronavirus vaccine contract that it later bungled and had to scrap 15 million doses because of contamination, documents released by a congressional probe said.