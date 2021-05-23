Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The vaccination campaign continues in many countries, but some require a lockdown as well, while others are beginning to consider the need for a booster shot for those who have vaccinated.

Argentina reimposed a strict lockdown on Saturday across almost entire country. A number of new cases has been climbing every day since the beginning of the month. On Friday, Argentina recorded 35, 468 new infections. On May 4 ” less than three weeks earlier ” it registered 26,238 new cases.

The newest lockdown will severely curb movement across 90 percent of the country, including the capital and its suburbs. People are allowed to go out only to get food, medication or medical services. They will also be allowed to walk close to their homes. Restaurants will work with delivery only.

Germany, on the contrary, recently began lifting coronavirus restrictions. However, Saturday saw Berlin residents take t the streets to protest the measures. The rally was not authorized by the authorities and resulted in detentions. As of Saturday, people in Berlin are still required to wear face masks in public places, observe social distancing, and not leave home for non-essential reasons.

At the same time, Germany is pushing forward with the vaccination campaign. There are now more second doses administered daily than first ones, Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted. According to the minister, to date, 33 million people in the country, amounting to 39.7% of the German population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 11.

3 million, or 13.6% have been completely immunized.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke highly of the country's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, on Saturday.

"Today, Sputnik V is registered for use in nearly 70 countries. The Russian vaccine has proven to be safe and effective. It's official now, Sputnik V is one of the most in-demand vaccines in the world," the prime minister said.

Mishustin recalled that many were skeptical at first, but Denis Logunov, a leading developer of the vaccine at the Gamaleya Center, was very open about his work.

"Because of that, many changed their opinion of the Russian vaccine. I know personally some people who used to be skeptical about this development," the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Logunov confirmed that the Gamaleya center was studying the immunity in the vaccinated. However, the center is not planning to start work on a three-stage vaccine yet, the researcher said on the sidelines of the New Knowledge educational event.

"If we see that there is a decline in some groups, for example, we may then consider the need for the third shot. But it is premature at the moment," Logunov told reporters.

The Americans who got vaccinated in December or January may need a booster shot to sustain the effect in September, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla believes, according to Axios. The data suggests that the need for a booster shot comes in eight to 12 months after the vaccination, Bourla said.