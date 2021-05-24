Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) More and more countries report on their vaccination progress, but lockdowns are not over yet and talk of a booster shot continues.

More than half of Canada's 38-million population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the CP24 television channel reports.

Meanwhile, in Italy, 10 million people have been fully vaccinated, and 10 more have received at least one dose of vaccine, Minister of Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini said.

Meanwhile, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel has spoken out in favor of a booster shot as a good way to protect those most at risk against ever-emerging new coronavirus variants.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown restrictions in India's capital territory was extended until May 31 as part of the strategy to ensure that the COVID-19 infections continue to decline.

The minister noted that Delhi had confirmed some 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections over the past day, marking the drop in the incidence rate to below 2.5%.

French Secretary of State for the Digital Economy Cedric O on Sunday said he was not worried about a favoritism investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) on the TousAntiCovid tracing app, which aims to alert users if they came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The PNF opened a probe after a complaint from anti-corruption association Anticor, which claimed that it found no documents on public contracts for the state-backed app. TousAntiCovid was said to be developed by private companies free of charge, while its maintenance was invoiced for a sum of up to 300,000 Euros ($365,000) per month, a contract subject to a compulsory call for tenders.

