Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.466 million, over 167 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:40 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 167,001,377, including 3,466,871 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,134,618, including 590,141 fatalities.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it was launching production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India jointly with Indian pharmaceutical producer Panacea Biotec, with full-scale production due to start this summer.

A study by an Argentinian virology institute confirmed Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against the Brazilian coronavirus variant, as 99.65 percent of study participants induced IgG antibodies on the 42nd day after receiving the second injection, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

About 70% of the population of San Marino have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, predominantly using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the state's heath authority told Sputnik.

Latest research on Russia's coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona found that over 95 percent of Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor staffers who received the shot did not contract the virus after coming into contact with infected people, the watchdog said

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has topped the landmark of 10 million among those aged 18-45 as part of third stage of mass vaccination, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

China has administered over 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses so far, the national health commission said.

The United States is not assured of being fully safe from the coronavirus even with its high rate in vaccination unless it extends the global fight to defeat the variants from the scourge, US Agency for International Development (USAID) COVID-19 Task Force Jeremy Konyndyk said.

UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca will once again fail to deliver another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Poland on time, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said.

A major coronavirus vaccination center that can provide shots to up to 10,000 people a day has opened in Japan with the support of Self-Defense Forces (SDF), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Russia registered 8,406 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,951 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,009,911, the federal response center said.

India is now one of three countries in the world, along with the US and Brazil, where the coronavirus death toll stands at over 300,000 according to updated health ministry data.

The reopening of EU borders in light of the introduction of COVID-19 certificates should not lead to discrimination against people whose immunity was obtained from vaccination with "non-Western" drugs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Turkey may soon abandon the requirement for Russian citizens to provide a negative PCR test for the coronavirus upon their entry, taking into consideration Russia's successful fight against the pandemic, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy told Sputnik.

Spanish Tourism Minister Fernando Valdes said that he hoped the UK government would move his country from the amber to green category when London reviews its COVID-19 traffic light system for international travel on June 7.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory warning Americans to avoid traveling to Japan and Sri Lanka because of the novel coronavirus transmission concerns.

New York City's public schools will fully reopen in September, with no more remote learning option for its one million students, as the city makes rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The southeastern Pakistani province of Sindh has imposed a nighttime curfew starting Tuesday, after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

Three lab researchers in China's Wuhan were seriously ill and sought hospital care in November 2019, right before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported citing current and former officials and a previously undisclosed US intelligence report.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry refuted US media reports suggesting that three employees of the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell gravely ill right before the outbreak of COVID-19.

A 60-second COVID-19 breath test developed by Breathonix, a technology start-up under the National University of Singapore (NUS), received provisional authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the NUS announced.

The World Health Organization signed a deal with Switzerland that would create a virus storage and sharing hub in a bid to communalize knowledge of the new coronavirus and other emerging pathogens.

Greece has offered Russia to launch new air routes in a joint effort to revive tourism after COVID-19 shocks, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.