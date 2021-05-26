Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.476 million, over 167.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 167,466,013, including 3,476,879 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,158,834, including 590,842 fatalities.

Russia is inviting Saudi Arabia to register the Sputnik V vaccine, expressing preparedness to sign contracts and begin shipments immediately, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

The Slovak government will decide on Wednesday whether Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V would be used in the national vaccination effort, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.

The United States reached on Tuesday its target of fully vaccinating 50 percent of America's adult population against the coronavirus and will aim to hit the next milestone of 70 percent before its Independence Day anniversary on the 4th of July, White House COVID-19 coordinator Andy Slavitt said.

Mexico intends to conduct clinical trials of vaccines against COVID-19 developed by China's Walvax and France's Sanofi, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said.

The head of Paralympics Australia, Kate McLoughlin, said that all athletes participating in the Tokyo Games this summer would have to receive coronavirus vaccines ahead of the sporting event on a mandatory basis.

Russia registered 7,884 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 8,406 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,017,795, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed less than 200,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, making it the lowest level since mid-April, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Russia resumed flights, interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory warning Americans to avoid visiting Japan and Sri Lanka because of novel coronavirus transmission concerns.

The Algerian government has announced that it would gradually resume international air traffic starting from June 1, reopening its borders for the first time since March 2020, when they were closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Austria will again ban flights from the United Kingdom from landing due to COVID-19 outbreak, after the initial restrictions were lifted in March, media said.

Georgia will open its land borders, previously closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, on June 1, the head of the coronavirus coordination council, Georgy Gibradze, announced.

The coronavirus pandemic and related border restrictions severely affected over 300,000 migrants across the East and Horn of Africa last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Japan's economic losses would likely amount to about 1.81 trillion Yen ($17 billion) in case of cancellation of this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, media reported, citing the Nomura Research Institute.

Russia has delivered another 9 tonnes of humanitarian aid to India to help the country combat a surge in COVID-19 cases, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said. The Indian ambassador in Moscow, D. B. Venkatesh Varma, conveys his gratitude to Russia and its people for the help in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy told Sputnik.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn signed a decree authorizing the finance ministry to take out up to 500 billion Thai Baht ($16 billion) in loans on behalf of the royal government to rebuild the economy after the pandemic and help the worst-affected groups of citizens.

The Japanese government is considering reinforcing the medical workforce at the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games with doctors and nurses from the Self-Defense Forces, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.