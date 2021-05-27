Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.489 million, over 168 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Wednesday, the number of cases globally is 168,004,864, including 3,489,617 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,182,364, including 591,812 fatalities.

Vaccination of pets against COVID-19 with the domestic vaccine Carnivac-Cov began in veterinary clinics in a number of Russian regions, Yulia Melano, an aide to the head of agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, told reporters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is aware of the death of a woman who died in Belgium when she developed blood clots after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, a member of the agency's press service confirmed to Sputnik, adding that EMA has instructed the developer to carry out additional reviews of the vaccine's safety.

The Chinese plane with supplies for the production of 5 million Sinovac vaccines arrived at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, the governor of the Brazilian city, Joao Doria, said.

Russia registered 8,373 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 7,884 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,026,168, the federal response center said.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 450,000, the country's health ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed that restaurants designate coronavirus-free zones for patrons vaccinated against the virus.

Bahrain will close shopping malls, cafes and restaurants for two weeks to contain a spike in coronavirus cases, state media cited the national committee on the fight against the pandemic as saying.

Efforts by US health officials to fight a growing threat from antibiotic-resistant bacteria by writing fewer prescriptions received an unexpected boost from the coronavirus pandemic, with prescriptions from doctors' offices falling by one-third from January to May 2020, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) said.

Japanese carmaker Nissan is suspending operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu state in southern India to ensure the safety of employees amid an increasing number of infected people in the country, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Japan has assured the United States it will remain in close contact as they develop plans to host the summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Russian defense industry enterprises faced difficult problems during the pandemic, but the measures taken made it possible to maintain their rhythmic and stable work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The United States does not believe China has been fully cooperative with the probe into the origins of the novel coronavirus disease, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings said that the Conservative government fell disastrously short in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis at the beginning of the pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed calls for bringing forward the starting date of an investigation into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled for the spring of 2022.