Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.502 million, over 168.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:25 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 168,585,161, including 3,502,411 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,205,514, including 592,891 fatalities.

Almost 17 million Russians have received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Those inoculated with both components of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine do not shed the coronavirus even if they become infected, and therefore pose no danger to others, Vladimir Guschin, the head of the pathogenic microorganisms population variability mechanisms laboratory of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and UNICEF have signed an agreement to supply 220 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which will become possible after WHO approval, which is expected in the near future, the RDIF said in a statement.

Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has expressed gratitude to Russia for the agreement on deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

The US government will discuss the donation of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including logistics and recipients, at the meetings with its G7 partners, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Mortality rate after the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in six European countries is significantly higher than after the AstraZeneca vaccine, AstraZeneca's report obtained by Sputnik showed. The Moscow office of the vaccine manufacturer confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the document.

Over 40 percent of Germans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video call with state governors.

Approximately 10 percent of people hospitalized in the United Kingdom with the coronavirus disease had been fully vaccinated before, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Russia registered 9,039 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 8,373 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,035,207, the federal response center said.

India has confirmed 211,298 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 27,369,093, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 80,486 to 16,274,695 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

Cyprus will cancel the COVID-19 curfew from June 10 as part of a gradual lifting of the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

Tunisia is canceling from June 1 the requirement to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result and quarantine for citizens arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or who recently recovered from it, the country's prime minister said.

More than 400,000 people have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Washington neither cares about real facts regarding the origins of the coronavirus nor is it interested in conducting serious scientific research of the matter, as the authorities simply seek to use the pandemic for political manipulation and shifting responsibility, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

A 68 percent majority of American adults believes the novel coronavirus probably originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

The Council of the European Union adopted a document outlining the body's vision for a sustainable and resilient tourism sector ” the industry that is among those hit the worst by the coronavirus pandemic ” in Europe in the next decade.

Facebook's spokesperson has announced that the social network will no longer delete posts that describe the coronavirus as artificially created.

US President Joe Biden said that he might agree to release the US Intelligence Community's 90 day-review into the origins of COVID-19 if no new findings emerge in the investigation.

The US Intelligence Community is studying all evidence and new information to fulfil President Joe Biden's order to uncover the true origins of the novel coronavirus origin, Assistant Director of National Intelligence (DNI) for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said.

Canada backs the calls for further investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.